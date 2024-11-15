Cityview Expands Southwestern U.S. Presence with Opening of Dallas Office, New Director of Acquisitions

Quinn Konitshek will expand Cityview’s pursuit of strategic acquisition opportunities in Dallas, Phoenix, Denver and other Southwestern U.S. markets

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, today announced the hire of Quinn Konitshek, the firm’s new Director of Acquisitions. Based in the firm’s newly opened Dallas office, Konitshek will help Cityview expand its pursuit of strategic stabilized and ground-up acquisition opportunities across the Southwestern U.S., particularly in Texas, Arizona and Colorado.

“With the hiring of Quinn and opening of our new Texas office, we are doubling down our efforts in Dallas, Phoenix, Denver and other fast-growing locations across the Southwestern U.S. due to their incredibly strong job and population growth, high demand and diverse economies,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “Quinn’s extensive experience and relationships in these markets, particularly in Dallas, will help Cityview expand our presence in the region while providing the boots on the ground to effectively capitalize on strategic development opportunities and acquire assets well below replacement cost.”

Konitshek’s hire comes at a time of rapid growth for the firm when Cityview is highly focused on acquiring deals and deploying capital from its recently closed seventh discretionary fund. He will report to Damian Gancman, whom Cityview recently promoted to Chief Investment Officer.

“I look forward to bringing my local market expertise to Cityview as we work to pursue strategic investment opportunities in markets like Phoenix, Denver and Dallas where demand is high and the current supply is being absorbed,” said Konitshek. “Dallas continues to rate as a top investment market with impressive job and population growth, which presents an incredible opportunity for Cityview to capitalize on the current market and increase acquisition activity in the region.”

Previously, Konitshek worked in acquisitions at Kushner, where he sourced multifamily deals across Texas and the Southwestern U.S. Prior to that, he worked in acquisitions for Barvin, a Texas-based multifamily investment and development firm, and worked on the development team for ROY Asset Holding, a Texas-based international family office.

Cityview’s new hire comes on the heels of two major acquisitions for Cityview, including Silva – a newly constructed 221-unit, Class A multifamily community in Silver Lake – and Tralee Village – a 130-unit multifamily project in Dublin, California.

Konitshek earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from San Diego State University, and is an active member of Urban Land Institute.

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on multifamily housing in gateway markets in the Western U.S. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating opportunistic and value-add multifamily projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview has invested in more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.

Media Contact:

Jade Terry

Senior Communications Manager, Cityview

jterry@cityview.com

512-415-6923

