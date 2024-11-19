Mileposts for Growth: New Book Serves as An Entrepreneur’s Roadmap from Startup to Exit

Kenan Sahin Releases "Lean Startup, Lean Company, Rich Exit" With Forbes Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Lean Startup, Lean Company, Rich Exit: The Guidebook" is published by Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. The new book by Dr. Kenan Sahin is available today on Amazon With academic rigor and an entrepreneur’s drive, "Lean Startup, Lean Company, Rich Exit" provides readers with an experience-based roadmap for navigating every phase of a business, from startup to high-value exit. Based on Kenan Sahin’s journey from founding Kenan Systems with only $1,000 to making a $1.5 billion sale to Lucent Technologies, this guidebook distills lessons learned across decades of building companies and driving innovation.“My entire reason for leaving academia and going into business was to field test a sweeping premise I had— that the right set of principles could support not one but many objectives,” Sahin noted. “My decades-long field validation has led me to believe so.”This new work is the perfect companion piece to Dr. Sahin’s last publication, " Lean Startup, to Lean Company, to Rich Exit : How to Apply Kenan System’s $1000 In, $1.5 Billion Out Principles to Today’s Startups." It’s essential assistance business leaders can keep in their back pockets.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorDr. Kenan Sahin is an academic, scientist, inventor, technologist, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He was educated at MIT and taught at MIT Sloan School of Management, UMass Amherst, and Harvard. He founded Kenan Systems and eventually grew it into an international company with 750 employees before selling it to Lucent/Bell Labs. He is the Founder and hands-on CEO of TIAX LLC (founded in 2002) and CAMX Power LLC (which he spun out of TIAX in 2014). Among his many commendations are the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award and the American Academy of Achievement Golden Plate. Sahin lives in Lincoln, Massachusetts.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactsForbes Books Media Contact: Annie LaGreca, alagreca@forbesbooks.comAuthor Media Contact: Terry Lunsdstrum, Terry@camxpower.com

