Governor Newsom congratulates CHP’s largest graduating class in two years, marking successful completion of push to hire 1,000 new officers

“Today marks a significant step forward for our agency and all of our communities,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “By surpassing our recruitment goal, we’re adding highly trained, committed officers who are ready to make a positive impact and meet the evolving needs of California. We’re grateful for the dedication and passion these officers bring to their new roles.”



How we got here

As part of California’s efforts to improve public safety, California funded a multiyear CHP recruitment campaign to fill 1,000 officer positions by hiring qualified individuals across the state. In June of 2022, the CHP embarked on a multiyear recruiting campaign and has seen an outpouring of interest in joining the ranks, receiving more than 11,700 cadet applications in the first six months of 2024 alone – a 58% increase from the same period in 2022.



California has additionally invested more resources and personnel since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.



Join today – apply and register for an upcoming hiring seminar

You can join the CHP officers ready to make a difference. The next CHP officer hiring seminar is Tuesday, November 26. Learn more here.