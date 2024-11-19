D'Andre Lampkin Awarded "Entrepreneur of the Year" by Urban Business Journal

D'Andre Lampkin has been named "Entrepreneur of the Year" by Urban Business Journal for his leadership in healthcare staffing and community resilience efforts.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D'Andre Lampkin, esteemed community leader and founder of Care Staffing Professionals, the Los Angeles Region Community Recovery Organization (LARCRO), and the D’Andre D Lampkin Foundation, has been honored as "Entrepreneur of the Year" by the Urban Business Journal. This recognition reflects Lampkin's unwavering dedication to community service, innovative leadership, and impactful contributions to healthcare staffing and disaster recovery.

In his acceptance speech, Lampkin expressed his deep gratitude, attributing this award to the commitment and dedication of his entire team. “Being a prophetic witness in business means continuously questioning for whom opportunities are being created and who truly benefits from them. It is about ensuring that our actions and services are holistic and encouraging, serving the greater good,” Lampkin stated. He drew inspiration from the biblical story of Jesus at the healing pool of Bethesda, emphasizing the importance of empowering others to rise and walk their own paths.

As Vice Chairman of LARCRO, Lampkin has demonstrated an enduring commitment to helping disaster-impacted communities recover and build resilience. His leadership spans across various roles, including healthcare executive and City Planning Commissioner for the City of Ontario, where he advises on development issues and contributes to public safety as a Deputy Sheriff. In his career, Lampkin has led initiatives to address nursing shortages, improve disaster recovery efforts, and foster community resilience across California.

Encouraging others to serve with passion, Lampkin urged the public to make a difference “not for the recognition it may bring to us, but for the difference it makes in the lives of others.” He added, “Together, we can create a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

About D'Andre Lampkin

With over 20 years of experience across disaster recovery, law enforcement, homeland security, healthcare staffing, and civic leadership, D'Andre Lampkin is a multi-faceted leader dedicated to community resilience. As Vice Chairman of LARCRO, Lampkin oversees disaster recovery programs, aligning them with local, state, and federal guidelines. His role as a healthcare executive centers on mitigating nursing shortages, while his duties as a City Planning Commissioner support equitable development in Ontario, CA. Lampkin's expertise and publications contribute to ongoing discussions on disaster recovery, community safety, and public policy.

Media Contact:

For more information, please contact Lexi Witwer at WebiMax at lwitwer@webimax.com or call (856) 840-8337.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.