Wisconsin Ranks Number ONE in the Nation During Fall Drug Take Back Collection

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the Fall 2024 Drug Take Back collection. Wisconsin collected 55,493 lbs. of unwanted medications this fall.

“Wisconsin is again leading the nation in drug take back due to strong partnerships across the state and the continued commitment of Wisconsinites to ensuring that prescription medications are safely disposed of,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who assisted with drug take back.”

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,312,654 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind Texas with 1,472,805 lbs. and California with 1,428,799 lbs. collected. Nationwide, since inception, 19,200,440 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back events are supported in part by Fuchs Trucking, Reworld, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 500 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/permanent-drug-drop-boxes.htm.