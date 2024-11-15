From One Truck to Industry Titan: Saia LTL Freight Celebrates 100 Years

Saia is excited to recognize the employees, customers and commitment that made this milestone possible

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) proudly celebrates Saia LTL Freight’s momentous 100th anniversary, reflecting on a remarkable journey that has established it as one of North America's leading transportation companies. From humble beginnings in Louisiana in 1924, Saia has grown into a titan in the industry. This milestone is a testament to the company's legacy of innovation, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Founded in response to the many requests Louis Saia Sr., of Houma, Louisiana, received from his customers to haul their goods to New Orleans where he'd travel to pick up produce, this anniversary is a celebration of not only Saia’s storied past but also its enduring commitment to the employees and customers who have been central to its longevity. From its earliest days, Saia has recognized that employees are the backbone of the company and emphasized the importance of creating a supportive and rewarding work environment. Saia strives to foster a family-like atmosphere, where every employee’s role is recognized as essential to its collective success.

The company held a recognition event at its Johns Creek, Georgia headquarters where employees, families, friends, and local dignitaries, including Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry, came together to celebrate team members and the company’s 100-year anniversary. Similar events recognizing employees were held throughout the company’s network. A centennial celebration was also held last week at the company’s Houma general office.

At the Johns Creek event, Bradberry shared a few remarks, saying, “Congratulations on your 100-year anniversary. We look forward to your continued success in Johns Creek over the next 100 years. Thank you for being a great member of our community."

Beyond investing in employees, Saia is also investing in real estate, equipment, technology, and more. In tandem with its 100th anniversary, Saia announced it would be making a planned $1 billion investment in its operations this year, underscoring the company’s dedication to innovation, efficiency, and customer service. Saia currently operates 213 terminals across the country, employs over 15,000 people, and owns a fleet of over 6,500 tractors and 22,000 trailers.

As Saia celebrates a century of success, the company is looking ahead to the next 100 years with plans for further expansion, technological advancements, and ongoing commitments to sustainability and community involvement. "Our centennial is not just about looking back at our achievements but also looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead," said President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe.

To commemorate this incredible achievement, Saia launched two mobile museums that will stop at select venues for private events and visits. Guests can step into a real Saia truck and experience the company's 100-year history through interactive artifacts. Visitors can also get behind the wheel of an action-packed simulator to learn what it’s like to be a Saia driver.

As Saia continues to drive forward, the road ahead is promising. The dedication to evolving without losing sight of its core values of hard work, customer service, and reliability will surely pave the way for another century of success. For more information on Saia’s 100th anniversary and mobile museums, please visit saia100.com.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates over 213 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

