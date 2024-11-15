The devices described in this recall are included in the related Letter to Health Care Providers. On November 15, 2024, the FDA added EVH devices (product code GEI) to the medical device shortage list. See the related Letter to Health Care Providers for the most current information on these devices.
This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall.
Affected Product
- Product Names: VasoView HemoPro Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting System
- Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model:
- 00607567700413/VH-3000-W (HemoPro 1, only marketed outside of the U.S.)
- 00601551101250/VH-3500 (HemoPro 1.5)
- Lot/Serial Numbers: See full list of affected devices
What to Do
- Do not use affected VasoView HemoPro 1 and 1.5 Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems
On September 20, 2024, Getinge sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Removal letter recommending the following actions:
- Examine inventory immediately to determine if you have affected VasoView HemoPro EVH Systems.
- Remove all affected devices from use.
- Contact Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge Customer Service at 1-888-880-2874 to request a return authorization number (RMA) and shipping instructions for unused/unexpired products.
- Return unused/unexpired affected product to Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge.
- Complete and sign the Medical Device Removal Response Form attached to the letter, whether affected product is identified or not.
- Return the completed form to Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge by email: Hemopro-peelinq-detachedsilicone2024.act@getinge.com or fax: 1-866-594-8101.
- Forward this information to all current and potential device users within your hospital/facility.
- Distributors should forward to any customers who may have received this product.
Reason for Recall
Getinge and its subsidiary Maquet Cardiovascular is recalling VasoView HemoPro 1 (VH-3000-W) and 1.5 (VH-3500) Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems due to the risk that silicone may detach from the harvesting tool during use, causing silicone debris to enter the patient. This can render the device non-functional, requiring replacement.
The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including injury or blockage (embolism or occlusion) of blood vessels, infection, and death.
There have been 17 reported injuries. There have been no reports of death.
Device Use
VasoView HemoPro 1 and 1.5 Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting (EVH) Systems are indicated for use in minimally invasive surgery, allowing access for vessel harvesting. The system is used for patients undergoing endoscopic surgery to create a new path for blood flow in the arteries (arterial bypass).
Contact Information
Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact their Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge representative or call Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge Customer Support at 1-888-880-2874.
Full List of Affected Devices
Click to expand:
3000365379
3000382334
3000392749
3000333967
3000354228
3000364520
3000376542
3000384902
3000400713
3000339701
3000355224
3000365391
3000376883
3000385174
3000401094
3000340534
3000355369
3000366446
3000377320
3000385849
3000401623
3000341133
3000355798
3000366831
3000377699
3000386206
3000402378
3000341675
3000356048
3000367160
3000378079
3000386871
3000403161
3000342250
3000357837
3000367439
3000378654
3000387986
3000403837
3000342251
3000360574
3000367542
3000379282
3000387987
3000404029
3000343264
3000360576
3000367852
3000379691
3000388401
3000404374
3000343266
3000360775
3000368165
3000380264
3000388676
3000404720
3000344887
3000361036
3000368658
3000380475
3000389329
3000411951
3000345068
3000361423
3000369005
3000380671
3000392530
3000346640
3000361707
3000369122
3000381049
3000392531
3000351187
3000362064
3000369645
3000381287
3000393159
3000351376
3000362258
3000370069
3000381620
3000393427
3000351407
3000362671
3000370290
3000382054
3000393838
3000351619
3000362933
3000372257
3000382868
3000394234
3000351747
3000363162
3000375534
3000383367
3000395128
3000351860
3000363947
3000375776
3000383779
3000398856
3000352770
3000364082
3000376132
3000384088
3000399341
3000354226
3000364309
3000376388
3000384382
3000399911
Additional FDA Resources (listed in order of most to least recent):
Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.
How do I report a problem?
Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.