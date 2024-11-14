Barrasso Statement on the Nomination of Governor Burgum to be Secretary of the Interior

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), released the following statement on the nomination of Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) to serve as Secretary of the Interior.

“Governor Burgum knows what it takes to unleash American energy. He recognizes how important our federal lands are for energy and mineral production, grazing, and recreation. As North Dakota’s governor, he’s shown he can balance environmental stewardship with record energy development. President Trump and Governor Burgum will make America energy dominant,” said Senator Barrasso.