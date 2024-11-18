Serenity by Greenfield Communities Named 2024 Community of the Year by NCHBA

Greenfield Team Receiving Award

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serenity by Greenfield Communities , a 1,250-home master-planned community in Harnett County, was recognized as “Community of the Year” at the 2024 STARS Awards Gala hosted by the North Carolina Home Builders Association (NCHBA) on Wednesday, November 14, 2024, in Concord, NC. The community also was awarded the marketing award for “Best Advertisement for a Community.” The STARS Awards program honors the achievements of home-building industry professionals from across North Carolina. Winners receive recognition in areas such as marketing and advertising, web design, sales/information center, landscape design, interior merchandising, architecture/floor plans, remodeling/renovation, and special projects.“Receiving these awards is a testament to Serenity’s thoughtful design and vision that sets Greenfield Communities apart,” said Dawn Forrest, Vice President of Marketing at Greenfield Communities. “Being recognized in multiple categories, including the prestigious Community of the Year Award, reflects our dedication to creating inspiring and connected environments. These awards fuel our passion for continuing to develop communities and spaces that blend the beauty of nature with modern comforts.”Serenity has captivated residents with unique amenities, including over three miles of scenic trails, the centrally located Serenity Hall with a fitness center and fireplace, the serene Hammock Park, and a dynamic Junior Olympic swimming pool with designated areas for all ages. Additional highlights include the community's dedicated dog park, Adventure Playground, and various event spaces that support an active, close-knit lifestyle in harmony with the area's country charm.Serenity’s achievements reflect Greenfield Communities’ commitment to excellence, sustainability, and a distinct lifestyle that connects residents to both the land and nearby communities.Greenfield Communities is also excited to announce its next project, Capeton, nestled along the banks of the Cape Fear River in Lillington, NC. This vibrant master-planned community will sit on 850 acres and will feature approximately 2,000 beautiful homes, grocery-anchored retail, a Riverfront village section, an event venue, greenway trails, numerous amenity areas, an amphitheater situated along a 2.5-mile stunning waterfront setting, and large protected areas. Capeton homes will offer the latest features and conveniences in a style that marries modern and traditional with Lowcountry inspiration, delivering a lifestyle unlike any other in the region.To learn more about Greenfield Communities, visit www.greenfieldcommunities.com About SerenitySerenity is a thoughtful, master-planned community that cherishes its country roots and provides residents “a place to catch your breath” in Harnett County, NC. Developed by award-winning Greenfield Communities, Serenity blends rural charm with modern comforts, offering over three miles of connected nature trails, walks along Hector Creek, Hammock Park, a retreat garden, and more, all convenient to restaurants, shopping, breweries, museums, parks, sporting events, and nightlife in nearby Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, and Raleigh. The Serenity Dream Team of builders includes single-family homes by Garman Homes, Drees Homes, and David Weekley Homes ranging from the mid $300s-$600s+, as well as custom homes built by ICG Homes starting from the $850s* and a 55+ active adult community designed by Altis by Tri Pointe Homes. Learn more at https://serenitylifenc.com/lifestyle/ About Greenfield CommunitiesBased in Raleigh, NC, Greenfield Communities seeks excellence in design and execution, shining as a dynamic privately-held real estate developer crafting artful communities throughout North Carolina. With a focus on integrity, forming meaningful collaborations, and thoughtful land use, Greenfield works closely with local, regional, and national homebuilders to build communities that foster a sense of belonging, promote well-being, and enrich the lives of residents. With a passion for developing thriving neighborhoods and spectacular master-planned communities brimming with amenities, Greenfield’s portfolio is diverse, from quaint twenty homesite neighborhoods to vast, mixed-use developments that promote connection to the history of the land. For more information, visit www.greenfieldcommunities.com

