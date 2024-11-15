Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, November 15 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 15, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 15, 2024—On Monday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Friedson will preview the upcoming Council staff briefing on community feedback received on the Planning Board’s attainable housing strategies recommendations and a briefing on recommended updates to the public benefits requirements for new construction projects.

Friedson will also highlight two important housing issues that will be discussed at the Planning, Housing, and Parks Committee (PHP) including the Design for Life program, which provides incentives to make homes more accessible, and the status of accessory dwelling unit (ADU) production in the County. ADUs can provide affordable housing options for some residents, including proximity and privacy for older adults or adult children seeking to live closer to family members.

Additionally, Friedson will provide an overview of the Council’s recent meeting with Montgomery County Public Schools on the school system’s budget cost drivers which is part of a larger effort focused on base budget reviews.