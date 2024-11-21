Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Highly Recommends the Gori Law Firm for a Public Utility Worker with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Anywhere in Louisiana-Expect Better Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a former public utility worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center highly recommends the remarkable legal team at the Gori Law Firm for a public utility worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana. Most public utility repair crews dealt with routine exposure to asbestos on the job before the mid-1980s and the lawyers have decades worth of experience assisting people like this in Louisiana if they have recently developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans. For direct access to the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm please call 866-532-2106.

The group says, "Public utility workers probably had ongoing routine exposure to asbestos before the mid-1980s especially if they worked for a water district or power plant as a repair person. In New Orleans the Sewer & Water board is still dealing with asbestos removal from their facilities and their equipment. Most public utility workers are probably not aware concrete sewer-water pipes were partially made with asbestos before the early 1980s. Anyone who ever cut one of these pipes is probably not aware that when they cut one of these pipes, they were inhaling asbestos. We want people like this to get compensated if they have just developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana.

"If your husband or dad is a former public utility worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. When it comes to client compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana the Gori Law Firm has no equal." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

