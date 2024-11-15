Insights on Filter Depth & Lifespan from Air Quality Specialists in New Camfil Video

Air filtration experts Mark Davidson and Dave Blackwell explore the relationship between a filter’s depth, its media area and how those affect service life.

Riverdale, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air filter selection is a complex process, with varying needs and goals across applications and a variety of details that must be considered when making the choice. Air filtration experts Mark Davidson and Dave Blackwell explore the relationship between a filter’s depth, its media area and how those affect service life in Camfil’s YouTube Shorts series on commercial air filter procurement.

Previous installments in the video series have covered aspects of commercial air filter procurement, including the shortcomings of RFQs and what to do instead, calculating the total cost of ownership, and what happens during an air filter survey. Camfil’s Dave Blackwell and Mark Davidson continue with a discussion of specific factors involved in choosing a filter: depth and efficiency.

Binge-watch the full air filter procurement series here: How To Properly Procure Air Filters | Camfil USA

“Sometimes, to select an optimized filter solution, you need to see the application in person and apply your filter knowledge,” says Camfil’s Dave Blackwell, “This hands-on approach allows for a more accurate assessment and selection of air filters that can enhance the efficiency and lifespan of the air handling unit.”

The educational program simplifies the process of obtaining air filters to improve air quality and public health in commercial settings. Camfil's accessible expertise enables businesses to make knowledgeable decisions for healthier indoor spaces, safer work environments, and less harm to delicate equipment.

Topics covered include:



Why filter depth matters

The essential role of hands-on evaluation

How filter depth affects longevity and efficiency





Read more and watch the video on filter depth for commercial HVAC here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact it has on people and the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.