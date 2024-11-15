Newest Hardee’s Restaurant Opens in Bedford Nov. 19

Former Bedford Location Closes as a Brand-New Unit Opens

BEDFORD, Va., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest Hardee’s location opens bright and early on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in Bedford, located at 895 Blueridge Ave, directly across from the National D-Day Memorial. This restaurant replaces the previous Hardee’s in Bedford which closed earlier this month.

While the restaurant features many old favorites like Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, Charbroiled Burgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, there are also several exciting and revamped menu items, like the $5.99 Original Bag and the Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ Platter. In addition, in a nod to everyone’s favorite Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, breakfast is available until 2 p.m. each day, a recent feature to the menus at Roanoke-area Hardee’s.

The location seats up to 40 guests and features the latest “retro” Hardee’s restaurant design. Digital boards display the menu both at the inside counter and at the drive-thru. The restaurant will employ approximately 40 to 50 people. Delivery service will also be available through GrubHub. Mobile ordering will be available through the Hardee’s MyRewards app. Guests who download and sign up get access to exclusive offers and coupons and can earn points to be redeemed for menu rewards.

The Hardee’s will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

“The Roanoke area has always been an important part of our business, so we’re excited to expand and invest in this improved Bedford location, as well as others in the pipeline,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the owner-operator of this location. “The original Bedford Hardee’s, which we opened in June of 1973, was a huge success thanks to our guests over the years and their loyalty is the reason this new location is possible. As a family-owned company, we’re glad to be involved in supporting the growth of this area and look forward to seeing both familiar and new faces in the restaurant.”

In addition to the Bedford location, Boddie-Noell is scheduled to open another Hardee’s in nearby Moneta in December.

The Bedford Hardee’s is one of 168 Hardee’s locations in Virginia and 326 Hardee’s locations across four states operated by Boddie-Noell.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 62 years in 2024. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 326 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

CONTACT: Lindsay Priester

919-971-4451

lindsay@greenlightcomm.com

