Fortinet Expands Global Presence with New Company-Owned Innovation Hub in Atlanta

Newly acquired 10-story building will be transformed into newest Innovation Hub from Fortinet, including FortiCloud Point of Presence, Executive Briefing Center, Training Facility, and Support Center to drive impactful customer experiences in the Atlanta region

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer at Fortinet

“With our new space in Atlanta set to become one of our global Innovation Hubs, we’ll be able to better serve our growing customer base in this region as we build on the partnerships created across industries in Georgia over the past 24 years. Through our global Innovation Hubs, Fortinet is committed to enhancing our infrastructure and innovation to continue to deliver unmatched experiences and solutions to customers worldwide. We’re excited to be part of this vibrant community, helping to contribute to Atlanta’s position as a hub for business and technology.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the opening of a new building in Atlanta, Georgia. As the newest Fortinet-owned facility to open this year, the company remains deeply committed to its global expansion strategy, aiming to drive innovation and strengthen collaboration for Fortinet’s customers, partners, employees, and other key stakeholders around the world.

Representing an initial investment of more than $15 million, the 215,000-square-foot, 10-story building will serve as a Fortinet Innovation Hub, contributing to the region’s ongoing growth and job development. The new space will include the following:

Fortinet Cloud Point of Presence : Fortinet will continue building out its cloud infrastructure with this new FortiCloud Point of Presence (POP). This POP will be optimized by Fortinet’s proprietary ASIC technology to enable the company to further deliver advanced services to customers with a superior user experience while enabling cost savings.





: Fortinet will continue building out its cloud infrastructure with this new FortiCloud Point of Presence (POP). This POP will be optimized by Fortinet’s proprietary ASIC technology to enable the company to further deliver advanced services to customers with a superior user experience while enabling cost savings. Executive Briefing Center (EBC) : This new EBC will serve as a collaborative space, welcoming customers and other stakeholders to help drive business growth and foster partnerships.





: This new EBC will serve as a collaborative space, welcoming customers and other stakeholders to help drive business growth and foster partnerships. Cyber Training Facility : The space will provide an environment that cultivates in-person learning by delivering the Fortinet Training Institute’s award-winning certification program curriculum, advancing Fortinet’s efforts to address the cyber skills gap.





: The space will provide an environment that cultivates in-person learning by delivering the Fortinet Training Institute’s award-winning certification program curriculum, advancing Fortinet’s efforts to address the cyber skills gap. Customer Support Expansion: The local services and sales team will continue to offer their extensive expertise and knowledge to the region, enhancing customer support and ensuring greater satisfaction.



A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on November 15, attended by Fortinet leadership, including Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer, among others.

Fortinet is also donating to the Hire Heroes USA’s Atlanta chapter and Cyversity’s Atlanta chapter to further its investment in the region and deepen its existing partnership with both organizations. As part of the Fortinet Training Institute Education Outreach program, Hire Heroes USA is focused on helping veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment, and Cyversity is focused on empowering women, veterans, and underrepresented communities. Fortinet works alongside both organizations to build a diverse, inclusive, and highly skilled cyber workforce.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet (www.fortinet.com)

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

Copyright © 2024 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.





Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: Stephanie Lira

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com

Aaron Ovadia

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

investors@fortinet.com Brian Greenberg

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

analystrelations@fortinet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.