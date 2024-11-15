SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Zeta Global Holdings

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Zeta To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (“Zeta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZETA).

Shares of Zeta Global fell on November 13, 2024 after Culper Research released a report alleging that the company has been engaged in deceptive data collection practices. The report claims Zeta uses "consent farms"-websites that gather consumer data through misleading tactics-and highlights Zeta's undisclosed "two-way" contracts with third-party data providers, raising concerns about potential round-tripping. Block & Leviton is investigating these claims.

On this news, Zeta's common stock fell $10.48 per share, or 37.14%, to close at $17.74 per share on November 13, 2024.

