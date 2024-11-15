The Fullbrook Center Introduces Specialized Family Therapy Program for Women in Addiction Recovery in Fort Worth, Texas

The Fullbrook Center Logo The Fullbrook Center Entrance The Fullbrook Center Lobby The Fullbrook Center Interior

The Fullbrook Center, Fort Worth’s trusted drug & alcohol rehab outreach center, announces the expansion of its services with a Family Therapy Program for women

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fullbrook Center, Fort Worth’s trusted drug and alcohol rehab outreach center, is proud to announce the expansion of its services with a dedicated Family Therapy Program for women. Focused on comprehensive, trauma-centered addiction treatment, this new program supports the healing and education of clients and their families, helping them achieve lasting recovery.

Family involvement plays a critical role in the success of addiction recovery. The Fullbrook Center’s Family Therapy Program is tailored specifically for women, addressing the unique challenges that affect women and their families during the recovery process. This program provides counseling and tools to help families better understand addiction, improve communication, and foster a healthy, supportive environment for recovery.

What the Family Therapy Program Offers

Family therapy involves the entire family unit in the treatment process, aiming to strengthen bonds and provide education on addiction and mental health. Key components of The Fullbrook Center’s Family Therapy Program include:

Family Education: Sessions educate women and their families about addiction, its impact, and the importance of mental health for long-term recovery.

Individual Counseling: Family members receive one-on-one counseling to address personal issues, learn coping skills, and gain insights into how to best support their loved ones.

Couples Counseling: To address relationship challenges that often arise in recovery, couples counseling helps foster a strong partnership during the healing process.

Group Sessions: Group therapy allows family members to connect with others, gaining valuable support and insights from shared experiences.

Benefits of Family Therapy for Women in Recovery

At The Fullbrook Center, family therapy helps women and their families reconnect, communicate more effectively, and rebuild trust lost to addiction. Some specific benefits include:

Improved Communication: Enhanced communication skills can strengthen family relationships, fostering a supportive recovery environment.

Increased Understanding of Recovery: Through education on the recovery process, family members gain insight into their loved one’s journey and learn the importance of patience and support.

Healthy Coping Skills: Family members learn strategies to handle the challenges of addiction, empowering them to offer meaningful support without enabling negative behaviors.

Codependency Tools: By understanding and addressing codependency patterns, family members establish healthy boundaries to support recovery effectively.

Rebuilding Trust: Family therapy provides a safe space to work through past hurts, fostering open communication and mutual understanding.

Relapse Prevention: Family members are equipped with tools to identify triggers and potential warning signs of relapse, creating a proactive support system.

Holistic and Trauma-Focused Care at The Fullbrook Center

The Fullbrook Center’s family therapy program is part of a larger, trauma-focused treatment approach that includes detoxification, inpatient rehab, experiential groups, and other women-centered services. Fullbrook’s evidence-based therapies are delivered by a team of Master’s-level clinicians, addiction counselors, trauma specialists, and recovery advocates. The center is committed to holistic healing, aiming to empower women and their families to build healthier lives free from addiction.

About The Fullbrook Center

Fullbrook Fort Worth Drug & Alcohol Rehab Outreach provides specialized, trauma-focused addiction treatment for women, blending substance abuse and dual-diagnosis treatment with trauma intervention for holistic recovery. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to compassionate, individualized care, The Fullbrook Center empowers women to overcome addiction and regain control of their lives.

For more information on The Fullbrook Center’s Family Therapy Program and other services, please contact (817) 717-7898 or visit Fullbrook Center - Fort Worth.

