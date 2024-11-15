Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Jesus Alberto Nunez Reyes

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released police body-worn camera footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Jesus Alberto Nunez Reyes, who died on April 20, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens.

During the early morning hours of April 20, NYPD officers on foot patrol became aware of a commotion in front of 39-21 103rd Street in Queens. When they approached, they encountered Mr. Nunez Reyes holding a knife. The officers repeatedly commanded him to drop the knife, but Mr. Nunez Reyes did not comply, and an officer fired at him. Mr. Nunez Reyes was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released footage from body-worn cameras that NYPD troopers were equipped with during the incident. The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: This video contains content that viewers may find disturbing.