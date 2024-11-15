The Nat'l Black Church Initiative Asks the Nation to Pray for President Trump and National Unity On Sunday Nov 17, 2024

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African African American churches and 27.7 million members call for the churches to pray for President Trump and the unity of the nation. NBCI will be working with the new incoming Trump Administration.The election is over, and all citizens of the United States must all work to heal the nation. The scripture teaches Christians to pray and love each other. There is a lot that Americans have a lot to do on that front. While the National Black Church Initiative offers warm wishes and prayers, this in no way indicates a lack of NBCI's moral resolve to work to stop the war in Ukraine and Israel. There is a demand that the killing stop. In the coming weeks, NBCI will reach out to the Trump administration for dialogue.The Right Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, says, ”We know some of the President's picks for his cabinet, and we have been asked to sit down with them to discuss how we are going to work together over the next four years. We plan to challenge the Trump administration to expel tens of thousands of God children from this country. We plan to work with them toward a more humane policy to keep families together."According to a Reuters article dated November 10th, Donald Trump is expected to mobilize agencies across the U.S. government to help him deport record numbers of immigrants, building on efforts in his first term to tap all available resources and pressure so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions to cooperate, according to six former Trump officials and allies.The National Black Church Initiative also believes there are many issues they can agree upon with the upcoming administration.

