Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Named One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) is proud to announce its recognition as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2025. This achievement highlights the firm’s commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture and innovative employee policies. It also coincides with Mawer’s 50th anniversary, reflecting a half-century of investment in both employees and clients.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year, especially as we mark our 50th anniversary,” said Audra Campbell, Head of Human Resources at Mawer. “It’s a testament to our ongoing dedication to creating a workplace where people are empowered, supported, and encouraged to grow.”

Mawer was recognized for its comprehensive employee benefits, work-life balance initiatives, and community involvement, including:

Health & Wellness: robust health benefits, mental health support, and a generous parental leave top-up.

Work-Life Balance: flexible hybrid work options and open vacation policy

Employee Growth: $5,000 annual learning stipend and extensive professional development opportunities.

Community Engagement: a culture of giving, with an employee donation matching program up to $3,000 annually.

Looking ahead, Mawer remains focused on attracting and retaining top talent and continuing to invest in employee well-being and community engagement. “This recognition motivates us to keep advancing our efforts to provide a workplace where employees can thrive both professionally and personally,” said Campbell.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

About Canada’s Top 100 Employers

Now celebrating its 25th year, Canada’s Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project’s inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed ‘reasons for selection’ for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, private or public, with its principal place of business in Canada. For more information, visit www.canadastop100.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Marketing and Communications

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com

