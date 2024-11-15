Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 3rd quarter of 2024

MACAU, November 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,289 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the third quarter of 2024 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP6.53 billion, down by 18.1% and 29.9% respectively quarter-on-quarter. The average price per square metre of usable area of the overall average price of residential units decreased by 5.6% quarter-on-quarter to MOP86,579. A total of 266 residential units were issued the licence of use.

Purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 129 quarter-on-quarter to 897 units in the third quarter, and the total value fell by 20.9% to MOP5.26 billion. Number of existing residential units transacted (821 units) dropped by 7.8% and the transaction value (MOP4.88 billion) went down by 18.4%. Besides, transaction volume (76 units) and value (MOP 379 million) of pre-sale residential units declined by 44.1% and 43.5% respectively quarter-on-quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units decreased by 5.6% quarter-on-quarter; the average prices of those in Taipa (MOP92,072) and Coloane (MOP91,073) fell by 14.4% and 11.3% respectively, while the price of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP83,444) rose by 4%. Meanwhile, the average price per square metre of existing residential units dropped by 4.6% quarter-on-quarter to MOP84,729. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (151 units), Barca (93 units) and Fai Chi Kei (80 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP94,750, MOP93,570 and MOP136,346. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre grew by 3.6% quarter-on-quarter to MOP132,651.

The average price per square metre of usable area of office units (MOP80,355) rose by 18.6% quarter-on-quarter, while that of industrial units (MOP31,569) reduced by 29.4%.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 5,113 residential units in the design stage and 1,999 under construction as at the end of the third quarter. Residential units under inspection totalled 141, with 132 units in the Macao Peninsula and 9 units in Taipa. During the quarter, 266 residential units were issued the licence of use, with 218 units in Coloane and 48 units in the Macao Peninsula. Meanwhile, 31 residential units were issued the construction permit and all of them were located in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats and two-bedroom units accounted for 87.1% and 9.7% of the total respectively.