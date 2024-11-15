BitFuFu Announces Changes in Board of Directors

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider, today announced changes in its board of directors (the “Board”).

Mr. Cheng Yao has resigned from the Board, effective from November 14, 2024. Mr. Yao’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Leo Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BitFuFu, commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Yao for his valuable contributions to BitFuFu. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

With the above changes, the Board currently consists of five directors: Leo Lu, Celine Lu, Huaiyu Liu, Yeeli Hua Zheng and Joshua Kewei Cui.

