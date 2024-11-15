Verano Announces the Opening of Zen Leaf™ Mount Holly, the Company’s Fourth Dispensary in New Jersey and 153rd Retail Location Nationwide

Zen Leaf, located at 600 High Street in Mount Holly, conveniently lies less than thirty miles east of Philadelphia in New Jersey’s Burlington County, a region with over 400,000 residents 1

In addition to Zen Leaf Mount Holly, the Company’s New Jersey operations include Zen Leaf dispensaries in Elizabeth, Lawrence Township, and Neptune Township, and a state-of-the-art, 120,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Branchburg

Nationally, Verano’s operations span 14 states, comprised of 153 dispensaries and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Mount Holly on Friday, November 15th, raising the Company’s retail footprint to four dispensaries in New Jersey and 153 retail locations nationwide. Located at 600 High Street in Mount Holly, Zen Leaf will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., local time.

Beginning opening day, Zen Leaf Mount Holly will offer an array of exciting doorbuster deals, including buy one get ones, mix-n-matches, and up to 30% off on select Avexia™, BITS™, Savvy™, Verano™ and (the) Essence™ items. Additionally, the Company’s new Mount Holly location will join all Zen Leaf locations in the Garden State in offering daily promotions including a standing 22% discount for Veterans, as well as discounted rates for seniors, college students, and more.

Additionally, on Friday, November 29th, Zen Leaf Mount Holly will host a special Black Friday grand opening celebration and ceremonial ribbon cutting, where guests can enjoy free coffee and donuts, product deals and discounts, local food truck fare, merchandise giveaways, a DJ and photobooth, and onsite glassblowing demonstration.

“We are thrilled to open Zen Leaf Mount Holly, our first location in South Jersey and fourth dispensary in the Garden State,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Zen Leaf Mount Holly broadens our retail footprint in the growing New Jersey market, and we look forward to offering our wide variety of award-winning products, our Cabbage Club membership program, and an exceptional experience for local cannabis consumers.”

Zen Leaf Mount Holly adds another convenient location for South Jersey cannabis consumers, in addition to Zen Leaf Neptune, Zen Leaf Lawrence and Zen Leaf Elizabeth. Verano’s operations in New Jersey include a state-of-the-art 120,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Branchburg, where the company produces its signature Verano™ Reserve flower, Swift Lift™ pre-roll joints and vapes; (the) Essence™ and Savvy flower, edibles and vapes; On the Rocks™ Live Rosin vapes and extracts; BITS™ low-dose high-function edibles; and Avexia™ RSO, topicals, tablets and tinctures.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup. Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 14 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

