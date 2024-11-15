Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Investment Opportunities 2024 : Riding the CAGR Wave in USD 2025-2035

Reusable Launch Vehicle Market - By reusable type, the fully reusable segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

The reusable launch vehicle market is expected to be valued at $1.38 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $3.56 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2035.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Reusable Launch Vehicle Market by Vehicle Weight (Up to 4000 lbs, 4000 to 9000 lbs, Over 9000lbs), by Reusable Type (Partially Reusable, Fully Reusable), by Configuration (Single Stage, Multi Stage), by Application (Commercial, Defense), by Type (Orbital, Sub Orbital), by Landing Systems (Braking, Horizontal, Vertical, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035." As per the report, the global reusable launch vehicle market is estimated at $1.38 billion in 2025, and is set to reach $3.56 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2035. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesThe rise in space exploration activities witnessed in the private sector and a surge in government funding for space exploration missions drive the growth of the global reusable launch vehicle industry. However, the huge costs of manufacturing reusable rockets and high fuel emissions due to the rise in the number of space missions can curtail the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the surge in space tourism and massive demand for satellite data is slated to generate new growth opportunities for the global industry in the foreseeable future.The partially reusable segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2035 Nevertheless, the surge in space tourism and massive demand for satellite data is slated to generate new growth opportunities for the global industry in the foreseeable future.The partially reusable segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2035Based on the reusable type, the partially reusable segment is set to contribute the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than 90% of the global reusable launch vehicle market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2035. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in the development of the fully reusable launch vehicle to achieve cost-effective, reliable, and on-demand space access. However, the fully reusable segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 25.4% from 2025 to 2035. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be credited to the surge in the use of a partially reusable launch vehicle to significantly reduce launching costs.The multi stage segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2035On the basis of configuration, the multi stage segment is expected to contribute the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than 90% of the global reusable launch vehicle market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2035. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in the advancement of multi-stage launch vehicle by various aerospace companies. However, the single stage segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 21.8% from 2025 to 2035. In terms of application, the commercial segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global reusable launch vehicle market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2035. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in the use of orbital reusable launch vehicle to transport a spacecraft beyond Earth's atmosphere, either into orbit around Earth. However, the defense segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 11.0% from 2025 to 2035. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be credited to an increase in the use of sub orbital reusable launch vehicles for applications such as space tourism, commercial imaging, film & television.Asia-Pacific to dominate the global market growth in 2035 By Region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to contribute notably in 2035. The region is slated to account for nearly two-fifths of the global reusable launch vehicle market in 2025. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be attributed to the evolution of rocket manufacturing technologies which led to the development of cost and time-efficient reusable rockets. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2026 to 2035. The report analyzes other segments such as Europe, LAMEA, and North America. Major market playersAriane GroupBlue OriginChina Academy of Launch Vehicle TechnologyEuropean Space AgencyGalactic EnergyISROI-space (Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co., Ltd.LinkSpace Aerospace Technology, GroupNational Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)NPO-Energia (S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation)OrbexPLD SpaceRelativity SpaceRocket Lab USA, Inc.State Space CorporationROSCOSMOSSpaceXUnited Launch Alliance, LLC

