Automotive Garage Equipment Market Set to Surpass USD 35.5 Billion with Robust 7.5% CAGR by 2032

Automotive Garage Equipment Market

Increase in automobile sales globally with increase in demand for vehicle restoration, modification, and upgradation

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Automotive Garage Equipment Market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by increasing automobile sales globally, increase in demand for vehicle restoration, modification, and upgradation, also increase in vehicle complexity and advancement in automotive garage equipment are likely to shape the industry's future. Automotive garage equipment refers to a variety of tools and machinery used in automotive repair shops, service centers, and garages. These tools are essential for diagnosing, maintaining, and repairing vehicles. The most widely used garage equipment are lifting equipment, diagnostics and testing equipment, hand tools and power tools, and others. The global automotive garage equipment market size was valued at $17.3 billion in 2022.,and is projected to reach $35.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 278 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47735 By equipment type, wheel and tire equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, and the highest CAGR of 7.9% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to wheel and tire being a very important element for the safety, performance, and general functionality of the vehicle. The demand for wheels and tire is increasingly growing as they help enhance vehicle fuel efficiency and improve safety. Vehicle drivers are increasingly emphasizing on maintaining the condition of wheel and tire, thus driving the demand for wheel and tire equipment.The prime factors responsible for the growth of the global automotive garage equipment industry are growing sales of automobiles globally, increasing vehicle complexity, as well as increase in demand for vehicle restoration, modification, and upgradation projects. Moreover, the development in the connected garage equipment as well as increasing inclination towards the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunity for the companies operating in the market during the review period 2023-2032.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-garage-equipment-market/purchase-options The global market is segregated into component, garage type, and region. Based on component type the market has been analyzed across lifting and hoisting equipment, diagnostic and testing equipment, wheel and tire equipment, hand tools and power tools, washing equipment, and others. On the basis of garage type the global market has been segmented into OEM-authorized garages and independent garages. Based on region the global automotive garage equipment industry has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA region.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞The automotive garage equipment market leaders include companies such as Ravaglioli S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mac Tools, Snap-on Incorporated, MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG, Hofmann Megaplan GMbH, Hunter Engineering Company, SK Professional Tools, and Boston Garage Equipment Ltd.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A47735 In recent years, there is increasing growth towards an automobile restorations and increase in preference toward conserving vintage cars. Similarly, there is increasing inclination toward vehicle modifications, which include upgrading car components such as tires, exhaust systems, suspension, modified air intakes, spoilers, full body kits, paint works, and others. Thus, rise in inclination of consumers towards vehicle upgradation and visual enhancement of vehicles has created increase in demand for automotive garage equipment as they are extensively used in restoration projects.By garage type, the independent garages segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, due to its cost-effectiveness as compared to OEM garages. Similarly, independent garages also provide faster service and aftermarket components and parts, which are comparatively cheaper as compared to its OEM alternatives. However, the OEM authorized garages segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing vehicle complexities resulting in increase in need for sophisticated and authorized maintenance and service of the vehicle.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47735 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing car ownership in Asia-Pacific, especially in developing countries such as India and southeast Asia region, is creating more demand for vehicle service and maintenance. Additionally, the government in the region are implementing policies to reduce emissions through vehicles and promote the use of EVs and hybrid vehicles.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Automotive Ecalls Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-ecall-market-A07113 Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-panoramic-sunroof-market enterprise content management system market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-content-management-system-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.