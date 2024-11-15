Neoprene (Polychloroprene) Surgical Glove Market is anticipated to surpass US$598.712 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.00%

The neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical glove market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% from US$460.300 million in 2025 to US$598.712 million by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical glove market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$598.712 million by 2030.Neoprene surgical gloves are a type of medical glove made from neoprene, a synthetic rubber. They are known for their chemical resistance, flexibility, and durability, making them suitable for various medical and surgical applications. Neoprene gloves are allergen-free, providing comfort and tactile sensitivity, effective barrier protection, and durability. The neoprene glove offers several benefits to the users, especially for medical professionals, as it offers high density and tensile strength. These gloves also offer improved flexibility, with high resistance to cuts and tears.Neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical gloves are generally preferred by various medical practitioners, special for surgeries as they offer comfort and high strength as compared to latex gloves. One of the major driving factors for the neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical glove market , is the increase in latex allergy among medical practitioners. Witnessing the expansion of the health and medical equipment industry in the glove, various companies have entered into the neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical glove market. In January of 2024, Kimberly-Clark Professional introduced the Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves, which aim to offer better protection, flexibility, strength, and comfort to the users. In the industry, Ansell Ltd, a global manufacturer of protective gloves and other related equipment, offers its Gammex surgical gloves, which offer non-latex characteristics and are made using neoprene material. The company stated that this product offers chemical accelerator-free formula, with ultra-thin technology. These gloves also offer protection from latex allergy and can be used in various delicate procedures like cardiovascular, ophthalmology, and others. Similarly, Cardinal Health offers Protexis neoprene surgical gloves, which also offer nitrile coating. The company aims to provide a softer and thinner experience to medical professionals, and it also has an independent thumb design.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/neoprene-polychloroprene-surgical-glove-market The neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical glove market by end-users is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals category in the end-user segment of the neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical glove market is estimated to attain a greater market share. The hospitals offer various types of surgical procedures and have greater demand than the other categories in the segment. In hospitals, neoprene gloves are highly preferred across the glove, as these gloves offer a comfortable and flexible experience to medical professionals. These gloves are used in various procedures in the hospital, like general examinations and surgeries.Based on geography, the neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical glove market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region, as the region offers an increasing and developing healthcare landscape. The region is among the biggest producers of various types of medical equipment, like neoprene and latex gloves. The nations like India, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are among the biggest exporter of these equipment to the globe. Some nations in the regions also offer various subsidies and incentives to invite global players to operate from their nations. The region’s healthcare and medical sector infrastructure is also developing at a significant pace, boosting the demand for the neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical gloves market in the region. Furthermore, the increase in the governmental healthcare expenditure of various nations in the region like India, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Japan among others, is also sure to boost the healthcare landscape of the nation. The region is also home to the largest population of the globe, with India and China leading the global population, increasing the demand for various medical needs, like surgeries and other procedures, resulting in an increase in the demand for related equipment like surgical gloves.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical glove market that have been covered are Mölnlycke Health Care AB (A subsidiary of Investor AB), Cardinal Health, Ansell Limited, Medline Industries, Inc., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Sempermed, DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, OWENS & MINOR.The market analytics report segments the neoprene (polychloroprene) surgical glove market as follows:• By End-Usero Hospitalso Ambulatory Surgical Centerso Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Mölnlycke Health Care AB (A subsidiary of Investor AB)• Cardinal Health• Ansell Limited• Medline Industries, Inc.• Top Glove Corporation Bhd• Sempermed• DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. 