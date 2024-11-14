Senate Resolution 374 Printer's Number 1988
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1988
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
374
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA,
CAPPELLETTI AND MILLER, NOVEMBER 13, 2024
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, NOVEMBER 13, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the year of 2024 as the "Year of The Franklin
Institute" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The General Assembly celebrates the 200th
anniversary of The Franklin Institute, one of the nation's
oldest and most renowned science museums; and
WHEREAS, The Franklin Institute was founded February 5, 1984,
by Samuel Vaughan Merrick, a 22-year-old who was in the
manufacturing business and William H. Keating, a young chemistry
professor at the University of Pennsylvania, along with 28
others; and
WHEREAS, The Franklin Institute was initially opened to honor
the legacy of Benjamin Franklin, whose immense contributions to
science and many other areas of study inspired countless
generations of scientists; and
WHEREAS, The museum has become a symbol of scientific
progress, a leader in informal science education, a hub for
community engagement and a valued partner to schools and
families across the region; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.