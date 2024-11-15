Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Proclamation for Red Flag Warning

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 14, 2024

HONOLULU — Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, serving as Acting Governor, signed an Emergency Proclamation today at 6:18 p.m. in response to a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, for wind and low relative humidity in leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.

In an effort to address existing and potential impacts caused by inclement weather conditions, the emergency proclamation enables rapid deployment of resources to mitigate risks. It also advises the public to avoid actions that could create unnecessary dangers.

A Red Flag Warning means conditions are favorable for wildfires to start and spread quickly. The public is urged to avoid activities that could spark a fire, including open flames, campfires and outdoor grilling. The use of power tools that could produce sparks, as well as idling or parking vehicles on dry grass, should also be avoided. Residents should check with county authorities for any bans or restrictions related to these activities.

Additional resources are available at hwmo.org/ready-set-go, county fire department websites, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife website.

Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and informed by monitoring local news media and county emergency management agencies for updates and warnings about high-risk areas in their communities.

The proclamation also suspends laws that might delay the execution of emergency functions.

An executed copy of the EP can be found here.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]

Riley Fujisaki

Chief of Staff

Office of the Lt. Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-978-0832

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://ltgov.hawaii.gov/