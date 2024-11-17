Global Positron Emission Tomography Radiotracer Market Forecast To Reach $3.33 Billion By 2028 With 9.2% Annual Growth

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.33 billion in 2028 at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer market has experienced significant growth in recent years. The market is expected to expand from $2.15 billion in 2023 to $2.35 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Key factors contributing to growth during this period include the rising occurrence of infectious diseases, greater awareness and accessibility, the development of new radiotracers, the increasing rates of cancer, and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Market?

The positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer market is projected to experience robust growth over the next several years, reaching $3.33 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by an expansion in applications, increasing regulatory approvals, market growth in emerging regions, a rising elderly population, and the increased adoption of PET radio scanners.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Market?

The growing incidence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer market in the future. Infectious diseases are caused by harmful microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Factors like climate change, urbanization, globalization, antibiotic resistance, and shifts in human behavior contribute to the increased spread of these pathogens. PET radiotracers assist in managing infectious diseases by visualizing metabolic activity and inflammation, aiding in infection detection, evaluating treatment effectiveness, and distinguishing between infectious and non-infectious conditions to improve patient outcomes.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Market?

Key players in the positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer market includeCardinal Health Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Philips Healthcare, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Neusoft Medical Systems Co Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Jubilant Pharma Limited, SOFIE Biosciences (SOFIE), Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Nordion Inc., RefleXion Medical Inc.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Market?

Leading companies in the positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer market are prioritizing the development of advanced diagnostic tools, including PET imaging agents, to improve cancer detection and enhance patient outcomes. PET imaging agents are radioactive substances that enable visualization and measurement of biological processes within the body during PET scans.

How Is The Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Market Segmented?

1) By Radiotracer Type: F-18 (Fluorodeoxyglucose 18), Ga-68 (Fibroblast Activation Protein Inhibitor), Other Radiotracer Types

2) By Application: Cancer, Heart Disease, Gastrointestinal, Endocrine, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Market?

A positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer is a radioactive substance used in PET imaging, injected into a patient to bind to specific biological targets. This enables the PET scanner to capture images of metabolic activity, aiding in the diagnosis of conditions like cancer and neurological disorders.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiotracer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer market size, positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer market drivers and trends, positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer competitors' revenues, and positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

