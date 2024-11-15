COMPASS SELF STORAGE OFFERS ONE MONTH FREE RENT TO THOSE RECOVERING FROM RECENT TORNADOES AND SEVERE STORMS

Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, is offering a helping hand to support residents and businesses, particularly in Tennessee and Michigan, that have been impacted by the recent tornadoes and severe storms. Compass Self Storage is offering one month of free rent for a self storage unit to anyone dealing with the damage from these storms. A full list of Compass Self Storage locations can be found at www.compassselfstorage.com.

“Many residents within Tennessee and Michigan experienced severe storms this week and are now dealing with a lot of difficulties, including possible damage to their homes and businesses. We want to help soften the impact by offering one month of free rent for a self storage unit at one of our locations nearby. We will be ready to assist however possible,” stated Todd Amsdell, President.

The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

Katie Fete Compass Self Storage 216-469-9747 kfete@amsdellcompanies.com

