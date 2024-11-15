Glycol Ethers Market 2024: Global Trends, Growth, and Industry Forecast

Glycol Ethers Market

Glycol Ethers Market to Garner $11.5 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 5.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Glycol ethers are a class of solvents derived from alkyl ethers of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Glycol Ethers Market by Type (E-series and P-series), Application (Solvent, Anti-icing, Hydraulic and Brake Fluid, and Chemical Intermediates), End Use (Paints & Coatings, Printing, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global glycol ethers industry was estimated at $6.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $11.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Increase in application of glycol ethers in paints & coatings and expansion of the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care sectors drive the growth of the global glycol ethers market. On the other hand, fluctuations in prices of raw materials and negative effect of glycol ethers on health impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in investment for expansion of facilities and innovation toward application of renewable raw materials are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11140 The P-series segment to dominate by 2030-Based on type, the P-series segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global glycol ethers market. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rapid surge in demand for personal care products and increase in awareness among people in regards to healthcare boost the segment growth.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Glycol Ethers Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11140?reqfor=covid The paints and coating segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on end-use, the paints and coating segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global glycol ethers market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in application of corrosion inhibitor coatings in metal products used in the automotive, aerospace, and military sectors. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the highest share in 2020-Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global glycol ethers market. The same region is also expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is because rapid modernization and increase in per capita income have led to huge improvement in lifestyle, which, in turn, increases the demand for glycol ethers in the province.Key players in the industry-Dow Chemical CompanyChemical CompanyHannong ChemicalsBASF SEHuntsman CorporationINEOSIndia Glycols LimitedSolvay SAFBC ChemicalRoyal Dutch ShellJangsu Yida ChemicalKemipexKN NeochemHenan GP ChemicalLyondellbasellNippon NyukazaiOxitenoRecochemSABICSasolSadar.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

