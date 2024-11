Chlorine Dioxide Market Size, Growth Rate, and Competitive Landscape: 2020-2027

Chlorine Dioxide Market to Garner $1.26 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 5.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) is a powerful oxidizing agent used primarily as a disinfectant in water treatment, food processing, and various industrial applications. ” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Chlorine Dioxide Market by Application (Industrial Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper Processing, Oil & Gas, Medical, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global chlorine dioxide industry was generated $857.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.26 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRapid growth in the food & beverage industry, increase in demand for safe drinking water, rise in concerns regarding water pollution, and surge in trend of wastewater recycle have boosted the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market. However, fire and explosion hazards and strict environmental norms hinder the market growth. On the contrary, regulatory restrictions on the use of chlorine and hypochlorite in pulp bleaching are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10933 The industrial water treatment segment dominated the marketBy application, the industrial water treatment segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market, due to rapid industrialization across the developing economies such as China and India and increase in demand for industrial water treatment. However, the pulp & paper processing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for paper packaging from the e-commerce and retail sector.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Chlorine Dioxide Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10933?reqfor=covid Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market, due to rapid industrialization and demand for chlorine dioxide from newly-installed industrial units. In addition, the market across North America is expected to register the second-highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.Major Market PlayersAcceptaGrundfosEcolabEvoquaProMinentCDG Environmental LLCThe Sabre Companies LLCIotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbHTecme SrlVasu Chemicals LLPInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorine-dioxide-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.