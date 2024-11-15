Laredo Sector Border Patrol participates in the annual Youth Appreciation Day

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol participated in the annual Youth Appreciation Day on Nov. 14. This event provided an opportunity for students to better appreciate the service and challenges of law enforcement work as a Border Patrol agent. For Youth Appreciation Day, Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) Jesse D. Muñoz hosted students to be ‘Chief for a Day’ to tour the Laredo Sector.

Two senior students were selected this year to be Chief of the Day as part of the Laredo Noon Optimist program in honor of Youth Appreciation Day. Lyndon B. Johnson student Osvaldo Pedroza and United High School Viviana C. Ramirez were the students selected. They started their day with a mock swearing in with CPA Munoz, administering the oath. Surrounded by Laredo Sector Command Staff, giving each students words of wisdom as they embark in their future career fields.

These two high school seniors later were given a tour of various Laredo Sector departments and area of responsibility. This tour provided valuable insights into the mission, strategy, operations, and challenges of the U.S. Border Patrol and fostered understanding between the U.S. Border Patrol and the public.

To culminate Youth Appreciation Day, Laredo Noon Optimist Club held a luncheon in the students’ honor at the IBC Annex.