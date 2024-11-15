Laredo Sector Border Patrol participates in the annual Youth Appreciation Day
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol participated in the annual Youth Appreciation Day on Nov. 14. This event provided an opportunity for students to better appreciate the service and challenges of law enforcement work as a Border Patrol agent. For Youth Appreciation Day, Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) Jesse D. Muñoz hosted students to be ‘Chief for a Day’ to tour the Laredo Sector.
Two senior students were selected this year to be Chief of the Day as part of the Laredo Noon Optimist program in honor of Youth Appreciation Day. Lyndon B. Johnson student Osvaldo Pedroza and United High School Viviana C. Ramirez were the students selected. They started their day with a mock swearing in with CPA Munoz, administering the oath. Surrounded by Laredo Sector Command Staff, giving each students words of wisdom as they embark in their future career fields.
These two high school seniors later were given a tour of various Laredo Sector departments and area of responsibility. This tour provided valuable insights into the mission, strategy, operations, and challenges of the U.S. Border Patrol and fostered understanding between the U.S. Border Patrol and the public.
To culminate Youth Appreciation Day, Laredo Noon Optimist Club held a luncheon in the students’ honor at the IBC Annex.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.