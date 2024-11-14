DCCA NEWS RELEASE: OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR 2025 HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET UNDERWAY

Submit Release
OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR 2025 HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET UNDERWAY

Hawaiʻi Residents Encouraged to Review Health Insurance Coverage Options

 

November 14, 2024

 

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division is encouraging residents who do not have health insurance coverage through their employer, to visit HealthCare.gov to compare plans. Open enrollment via the Health Insurance Marketplace lasts through January 15, 2025. Consumers who enroll by December 15, 2024, can secure coverage that starts January 1, 2025.

People who already have a Health Insurance Marketplace individual plan can update or upgrade their health plans during this period. Over 20,000 Hawaiʻi residents purchased plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace in 2024, and more than 17,000 received subsidies.

“Now is the time to comparison shop and secure the best coverage that fits your and your family’s needs and budget,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito. “Like everything else, healthcare costs are rising, so we hope everyone who qualifies for coverage will take advantage of this opportunity.” 

 The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division regulates the Hawaiʻi insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaiʻi-based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurancerelated complaints.

 

