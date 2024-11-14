Submit Release
DIH Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Restates June 30, 2024 Form 10-Q

NORWELL, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. ("DIH")(NASDAQ:DHAI), a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporates visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a restatement of the financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, to account for the timing of revenue and associated cost of sales recognition for two devices sold in late June 2024.

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue of $18.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, representing growth of 39% over the prior year period
  • Device revenue of $15.0 million and service revenue of $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, representing a growth of 49% and flat growth, respectively, over the prior year period
  • Revenue growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas of 72% and 20%, respectively, over the prior year period
  • Gross Margin of 52.6%, representing an 11% improvement over the prior year period
  • Income before taxes of $0.1 million, representing an improvement of $2.5 million over the prior year period
  • Appointed Dietmar Dold to position of Chief Operating Officer
  • Restated first quarter 2025 revenue to equal $17.0 million, a 30.0% year-over-year growth rate, versus previously reported revenue of $16.2 million, a 24.1% year-over-year growth rate
  • Adjusted revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025 to range between $60 million to $67 million

“Our financial results represent another consecutive quarter of strong revenue growth and operational performance across the income statement,” said Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of DIH. “We are pleased to have delivered positive income before taxes for the quarter in addition to recognizing a significant inflection in our gross margin profile. While we will continue to prioritize operational efficiencies going forward, we are adjusting our revenue guidance for the remainder of 2025 to account for certain macro environmental conditions as well as other business factors. We now anticipate revenue for fiscal year 2025 to range between $60 million to $67 million.”

Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $5.1 million, or 39.1%, to $18.2 million from $13.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The overall increase was primarily due to an increase in devices sold of $4.9 million, or 48.8% year over year. The increase in devices revenue was primarily driven by higher sales volume in EMEA. Services revenue remained flat as compared to the prior period. Other revenue increased by $0.2 million to $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total revenue in the EMEA and in the Americas increased by $4.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, to $10.7 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $6.2 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in sales in APAC of $0.1 million.

The impact due to foreign currency translation is immaterial for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross profit for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $9.6 million, an increase of 76.7% compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven by an increase of $4.5 million in sales primarily in the EMEA region. Cost of sales was improved as compared to September 30, 2023, and was driven in part by a provision adjustment in the prior year that was not recurring in the current period and the realization of an average 10% price increase implemented in the prior year for any new orders placed after the effective date of the increase.  Due to the significant order intake in the last half of fiscal year 2024, the impact of the price increase is largely realized in fiscal year 2025 and beyond.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by $0.6 million, or 9.6%, to $5.8 million from $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was driven by a $0.5 million decrease in professional service fees during the three months ended September 30, 2024 because professional expenses incurred during three months ended September 30, 2023 were related to the business combination and are not recurring.

Research and development costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $0.3 million, or 20.6%, to $1.9 million from $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.2 million increase in the amortization expense related to capitalized software that was ready for its intended use during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and a $0.1 million increase in employee compensation.

Cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2024 totaled $1.8 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company has revised its expected gross revenue for fiscal year 2025 to range between $60 million and $67 million.

Restatement of June 30, 2024 Form 10-Q

During the preparation of the Company’s financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024, the Company identified two device sales and related cost of sales which should have been recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2024 when the transfer of control occurred. The device sales had erroneously not been recorded in the originally issued Form 10-Q. The errors in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the June 30, 2024 Non-Reliance Periods noted above will be corrected in the restated financial statements for the June 30, 2024 Non-Reliance Period in an amendment to the previously-filed Form 10-Q and a Post-Effective Amendment to the Form S-1.

As the company is restating the June 30, 2024 Non-Reliance Period, we are taking the opportunity to adjust for immaterial adjustments identified during the current review period, or were passed in the prior review period.  The financials including any restated amounts are included as supplemental tables in this press release.  The June 30, 2024 10Q-A and September 30, 2024 10Q will be filed no later than November 19, 2024. 

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to “Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the daily lives of millions of people with disabilities and functional impairments through providing devices and solutions enabling intensive rehabilitation. DIH is a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technology providers, DIH is a transformative rehabilitation solutions provider and consolidator of a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the business combination, the services offered by DIH and the markets in which it operates, and DIH’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions provided for illustrative purposes only, and projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of DIH to achieve its projected revenue, the failure of DIH realize the anticipated benefits of the recently-completed business combination and access to sources of additional debt or equity capital if needed. While DIH may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, DIH specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
332-895-3230
Investor.relations@dih.com




DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
             
    As of September 30, 2024     As of March 31, 2024  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,759     $ 3,225  
Restricted cash     300        
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $233 and $667, respectively     6,383       5,197  
Inventories, net     9,591       7,830  
Due from related party     6,133       5,688  
Other current assets     5,608       5,116  
Total current assets     29,774       27,056  
Property, and equipment, net     790       530  
Capitalized software, net     1,992       2,131  
Other intangible assets, net     380       380  
Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net     4,182       4,466  
Other tax assets     128       267  
Other assets     948       905  
Total assets   $ 38,194     $ 35,735  
Liabilities and Deficit            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 5,231     $ 4,305  
Employee compensation     3,813       2,664  
Due to related party     10,322       10,192  
Current portion of deferred revenue     5,900       5,211  
Manufacturing warranty obligation     621       513  
Current portion of long-term operating lease     1,494       1,572  
Current maturities of convertible debt, at fair value     1,991        
Advance payments from customers     8,945       10,562  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ($480 measured at fair value)     11,046       9,935  
Total current liabilities     49,363       44,954  
Convertible debt, net of current maturities, at fair value     928        
Notes payable - related party     9,404       11,457  
Non-current deferred revenues     4,943       4,670  
Long-term operating lease     2,731       2,917  
Deferred tax liabilities     86       112  
Other non-current liabilities     5,134       4,171  
Total liabilities   $ 72,589     $ 68,281  
Commitments and contingencies            
Deficit:            
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,544,935 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024     3       3  
Additional paid-in-capital     3,323       2,613  
Accumulated deficit     (35,756 )     (35,212 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (1,965 )     50  
Total deficit   $ (34,395 )   $ (32,546 )
Total liabilities and deficit   $ 38,194     $ 35,735  
                 


DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended September 30,     For the Six Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenue   $ 18,162     $ 13,060     $ 35,122     $ 26,105  
Cost of sales     8,605       7,652       16,110       15,300  
Gross profit     9,557       5,408       19,012       10,805  
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general, and administrative expense     5,758       6,372       14,368       12,209  
Research and development     1,911       1,584       3,555       3,022  
Total operating expenses     7,669       7,956       17,923       15,231  
Operating income (loss)     1,888       (2,548 )     1,089       (4,426 )
Other income (expense):                        
Interest expense     (26 )     (155 )     (161 )     (275 )
Other income (expense), net     (1,761 )     271       (414 )     (418 )
Total other income (expense)     (1,787 )     116       (575 )     (693 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     101       (2,432 )     514       (5,119 )
Income tax expense     335       52       1,058       278  
Net loss   $ (234 )   $ (2,484 )   $ (544 )   $ (5,397 )
                         
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.22 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     34,545       25,000       34,545       25,000  
                                 


DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended September 30,     For the Six Months Ended September 30,  
    2025   2023     2024   2023  
Net loss   $ (234 )   $ (2,484 )   $ (544 )   $ (5,397 )
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0     454       (601 )     (934 )     240  
Pension liability adjustments, net of tax of $0     (562 )     60       (1,081 )     (360 )
Other comprehensive (loss) income     (108 )     (541 )     (2,015 )     (120 )
Comprehensive loss   $ (342 )   $ (3,025 )   $ (2,559 )   $ (5,517 )
                                 


DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(in thousands, unaudited)
     
  For the Three Months Ended September 30,  
  Common Stock                  
  Shares   Amount   Additional Paid-In Capital   Accumulated Deficit   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   Total Equity (Deficit)  
Balance, June 30, 2024   34,544,935   $ 3   $ 3,323   $ (35,522 ) $ (1,857 ) $ (34,053 )
Net loss               (234 )       (234 )
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax                   (108 )   (108 )
Balance, September 30, 2024   34,544,935   $ 3   $ 3,323   $ (35,756 ) $ (1,965 ) $ (34,395 )
                         
  Shares(1)   Amount   Additional Paid-In Capital   Accumulated Deficit   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   Total Equity (Deficit)  
Balance, June 30, 2023   25,000,000   $ 2   $ (1,898 ) $ (29,682 ) $ 132   $ (31,446 )
Net loss               (2,484 )       (2,484 )
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax                   (541 )   (541 )
Balance, September 30, 2023   25,000,000   $ 2   $ (1,898 ) $ (32,166 ) $ (409 ) $ (34,471 )
                         


  For the Six Months Ended September 30,  
  Common Stock                  
  Shares   Amount   Additional Paid-In Capital   Accumulated Deficit   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   Total Equity (Deficit)  
Balance, March 31, 2024   34,544,935   $ 3   $ 2,613   $ (35,212 ) $ 50   $ (32,546 )
Net loss               (544 )       (544 )
Out of period adjustment related to reverse recapitalization           710             710  
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax                   (2,015 )   (2,015 )
Balance, September 30, 2024   34,544,935   $ 3   $ 3,323   $ (35,756 ) $ (1,965 ) $ (34,395 )
                         
  Shares(1)   Amount   Additional Paid-In Capital   Accumulated Deficit   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   Total Equity (Deficit)  
Balance, March 31, 2023   25,000,000   $ 2   $ (1,898 ) $ (26,769 ) $ (289 ) $ (28,954 )
Net loss               (5,397 )       (5,397 )
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax                   (120 )   (120 )
Balance, September 30, 2023   25,000,000   $ 2   $ (1,898 ) $ (32,166 ) $ (409 ) $ (34,471 )
                         

(1)  All outstanding share and per-share amounts have been restated to reflect the reverse recapitalization as established in the Business Combination Agreement as described in Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements.


DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
       
    For the Six Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (544 )   $ (5,397 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     351       147  
Provision for credit losses     (434 )     (869 )
Allowance for inventory obsolescence     (108 )     739  
Pension contributions     (309 )     (309 )
Pension expense     155       136  
Change in fair value of convertible debt and warrant liability     400        
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     (38 )     418  
Noncash lease expense     828       770  
Noncash interest expense           14  
Deferred and other noncash income tax (income) expense     112       12  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     (694 )     2,149  
Inventories     (1,527 )     (1,528 )
Due from related parties     (548 )     343  
Due to related parties     (98 )     988  
Other assets     (481 )     (1,350 )
Operating lease liabilities     (820 )     (957 )
Accounts payable     813       1,764  
Employee compensation     1,070       (59 )
Other liabilities     (247 )     197  
Deferred revenue     846       1,265  
Manufacturing warranty obligation     100       180  
Advance payments from customers     (1,737 )     2,591  
Accrued expense and other current liabilities     1,376       519  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (1,534 )     1,763  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (423 )     (73 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (423 )     (73 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs     2,809        
Payments on related party notes payable     (2,053 )     (3,744 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     756       (3,744 )
Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents     35       15  
Net decrease in cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (1,166 )     (2,039 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period     3,225       3,175  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash- end of period   $ 2,059     $ 1,136  
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,759     $ 1,136  
Restricted cash     300        
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 2,059     $ 1,136  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
Interest paid   $ 162     $ 262  
Income tax paid   $ 15     $  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activity:            
Accounts payable settled upon reverse recapitalization   $ 710     $  
                 


 DIH HOLDING US, INC.
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
       
    As of June 30, 2024  
    As Previously Reported     Adjustment     As Restated  
Assets                  
Current assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,749     $     $ 2,749  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $631     5,690       773       6,463  
Inventories, net     9,014       (32 )     8,982  
Due from related party     5,728             5,728  
Other current assets     6,194       (398 )     5,796  
Total current assets     29,375       343       29,718  
Property, and equipment, net     664             664  
Capitalized software, net     2,052             2,052  
Other intangible assets, net     380             380  
Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net     4,388             4,388  
Other tax assets     417             417  
Other assets     933             933  
Total assets   $ 38,209     $ 343     $ 38,552  
Liabilities and Deficit                  
Current liabilities:                  
Accounts payable   $ 5,368     $     $ 5,368  
Employee compensation     3,991             3,991  
Due to related party     9,790             9,790  
Current portion of deferred revenue     6,350             6,350  
Manufacturing warranty obligation     549             549  
Current portion of long-term operating lease     1,509             1,509  
Current maturities of convertible debt     1,461       82       1,543  
Advance payments from customers     9,272             9,272  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     9,950       165       10,115  
Total current liabilities     48,240       247       48,487  
Convertible debt, net of current maturities     1,177             1,177  
Notes payable - related party     10,722             10,722  
Non-current deferred revenues     4,747             4,747  
Long-term operating lease     2,925             2,925  
Deferred tax liabilities     89             89  
Other non-current liabilities     4,304       154       4,458  
Total liabilities   $ 72,204     $ 401     $ 72,605  
Commitments and contingencies                  
Deficit:                  
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024                  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,544,935 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024     3             3  
Additional paid-in-capital     3,685       (362 )     3,323  
Accumulated deficit     (35,826 )     304       (35,522 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (1,857 )           (1,857 )
Total deficit   $ (33,995 )   $ (58 )   $ (34,053 )
Total liabilities and deficit   $ 38,209     $ 343     $ 38,552  
                         

 

DIH HOLDING US, INC.
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
       
    For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024  
    Reported     Adjustment     As Restated  
Revenue   $ 16,187     $ 773     $ 16,960  
Cost of sales     7,521       (16 )     7,505  
                   
Gross profit     8,666       789       9,455  
Operating expenses:                  
Selling, general, and administrative expense     8,676       (66 )     8,610  
Research and development     1,644             1,644  
Total operating expenses     10,320       (66 )     10,254  
Operating loss     (1,654 )     855       (799 )
Other income (expense):                  
Interest income (expense)     (135 )           (135 )
Other income (expense), net     1,898       (551 )     1,347  
Total other income (expense)     1,763       (551 )     1,212  
Income (loss) before income taxes     109       304       413  
Income tax expense     723             723  
Net loss   $ (614 )   $ 304     $ (310 )
                   
Net loss per share                  
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.01 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding                  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     34,545             34,545  
                         


DIH HOLDING US, INC.
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
       
    For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024  
    Reported     Adjustment     As Restated  
Cash flows from operating activities:                  
Net loss   $ (614 )   $ 304     $ (310 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
Depreciation and amortization     91             91  
Provision for credit losses     (36 )           (36 )
Allowance for inventory obsolescence     (13 )           (13 )
Pension contributions     (150 )           (150 )
Pension expense     77             77  
Change in fair value of convertible debt and warrant liability           105       105  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     (1,899 )     32       (1,867 )
Noncash lease expense     422             422  
Noncash interest expense                  
Change in manufacturing warranty obligation estimate                  
Deferred and other noncash income tax (income) expense     (166 )           (166 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                  
Accounts receivable     (489 )     (773 )     (1,262 )
Inventories     (1,468 )           (1,468 )
Due from related parties     (108 )           (108 )
Due to related parties     (584 )           (584 )
Other assets     (872 )     398       (474 )
Operating lease liabilities     (425 )           (425 )
Accounts payable     1,508             1,508  
Employee compensation     1,388             1,388  
Other liabilities           154       154  
Deferred revenue     1,411             1,411  
Manufacturing warranty obligation     50             50  
Advance payments from customers     (1,136 )           (1,136 )
Accrued expense and other current liabilities     1,003       (220 )     783  
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,010 )           (2,010 )
Cash flows from investing activities:                  
Purchases of property and equipment     (235 )           (235 )
Capitalized software development costs                  
Net cash used in investing activities     (235 )           (235 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                  
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs     2,509             2,509  
Payments on related party notes payable     (735 )           (735 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     1,774             1,774  
Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents     (5 )           (5 )
Net increase in cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (476 )           (476 )
Cash, and cash equivalents - beginning of period     3,225             3,225  
Cash, and cash equivalents - end of period   $ 2,749     $     $ 2,749  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period   $ 2,749     $     $ 2,749  
Restricted cash - end of period                  
Total cash, and cash equivalents - end of period   $ 2,749     $     $ 2,749  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                  
Interest paid   $ 135     $     $ 135  
Income tax paid   $     $     $  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activity:                  
Accrued liability related to asset acquisition   $           $  
Accounts payable settled upon reverse recapitalization   $ 710     $     $ 710  

