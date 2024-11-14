Nihar Gala Announces Annual Wellness Visits and Enhanced Healthcare Services at Alpha Care Medical in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nihar Gala, founder of Alpha Care Medical, is excited to announce the addition of annual wellness visits as part of Alpha Care Medical’s comprehensive service offerings, available throughout Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley. This enhancement reflects Gala’s commitment to delivering patient-centered care that integrates preventative health practices with advanced medical treatments.

Founded by Gala with a focus on holistic, personalized patient care, Alpha Care Medical offers a suite of healthcare services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its community. From addiction medicine and pain management to weight management through compounded semaglutide, Alpha Care Medical is dedicated to supporting long-term health and well-being. The new annual wellness visits are designed to provide patients with preventative care that helps catch potential health issues early, further strengthening Alpha Care Medical’s proactive approach to patient health.

“Our goal at Alpha Care Medical is to not only treat but also prevent health issues,” said Nihar Gala. “By offering annual wellness visits, we’re taking another step toward ensuring our patients have access to comprehensive, preventative care that aligns with their individual needs.”

Alpha Care Medical is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by skilled professionals who prioritize compassionate, culturally-sensitive care. The practice is accessible to a diverse patient population, with Gala himself fluent in English, Spanish, and Hindi, enhancing communication and care across the Philadelphia area. From routine check-ups and wellness visits to specialized treatments in pain management and addiction medicine, Alpha Care Medical offers a well-rounded approach to healthcare under one roof.

Alpha Care Medical’s growing list of services includes:

Annual Wellness Visits for preventative health assessments and early detection of potential issues.

for preventative health assessments and early detection of potential issues. Compounded Semaglutide for weight management, tailored to assist patients in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

for weight management, tailored to assist patients in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. Addiction Medicine and Pain Management , addressing both physical and mental health needs with comprehensive support.

, addressing both physical and mental health needs with comprehensive support. Culturally-Sensitive Care that promotes open communication, ensuring every patient feels seen and understood.

Under Nihar Gala’s leadership, Alpha Care Medical remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation, blending advanced treatments with empathetic, patient-first care. Gala’s dedication to continual improvement in service quality and patient satisfaction has made Alpha Care Medical a trusted name in Philadelphia’s healthcare landscape.

Looking ahead, Nihar Gala plans to expand Alpha Care Medical’s reach even further within Philadelphia, cementing its position as a leader in compassionate, forward-thinking healthcare solutions. As the industry evolves, Alpha Care Medical is well-positioned to meet new healthcare challenges while continuing to prioritize the well-being of its patients.

For more information on Alpha Care Medical’s full range of services, visit the official website or contact Alpha Care Medical directly.

