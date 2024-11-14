Updated with Video: MPD Searching for Southeast Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 6:04 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/TtL9n9uSXqQ

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24144459

