Video: Butte County Behavioral Health prepares for start of state-mandated CARE Court for those with severe mental illness

On December 1st, the State of California is requiring each of its counties to implement CARE Court, which will provide mandated services to those suffering from severe mental illness such as schizophrenia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.