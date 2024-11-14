Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,603 in the last 365 days.

Video: Butte County Behavioral Health prepares for start of state-mandated CARE Court for those with severe mental illness

On December 1st, the State of California is requiring each of its counties to implement CARE Court, which will provide mandated services to those suffering from severe mental illness such as schizophrenia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Video: Butte County Behavioral Health prepares for start of state-mandated CARE Court for those with severe mental illness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more