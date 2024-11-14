Torrance courthouse closed after bomb squad responds to suspicious bag and cryptic note

A suspicious bag seemingly abandoned on a bench prompted the shutdown of the Torrance courthouse early Wednesday and drew the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad to the scene.

