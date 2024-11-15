Style for Substance Launches Revolutionary Color Analysis System, Making Professional Color Analysis Accessible to All

The COLYR system at work finding flattering colors.

COLYR is a groundbreaking color analysis system combining color measurement technology with smart software to find flattering colors with scientific precision.

COLYR represents a fundamental shift in how we approach personal color analysis, replacing subjective assessments with objective measurements.” — Susan Janeczko

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Style for Substance announces the launch of COLYR, a groundbreaking color analysis system that combines professional-grade color measurement technology with intelligent software to help individuals discover their most flattering colors with scientific precision. This innovative solution transforms the traditional subjective color analysis process into an accurate, repeatable science.

"After years of frustration with traditional color analysis methods, I knew there had to be a better way," says Susan Janeczko, founder of Style for Substance. "COLYR represents a fundamental shift in how we approach personal color analysis, replacing subjective assessments with objective measurements."

The COLYR system consists of two key components: a professional-grade colorimeter and an intelligent mobile app. The NIX Mini 3 Color Sensor, a compact yet powerful device, captures exact color measurements from skin, hair, and clothing. The companion app processes these readings to create personalized color profiles and provide instant feedback on clothing choices.

Unlike traditional seasonal color analysis, which relies heavily on subjective visual assessment, COLYR's patent-pending process uses advanced color science to create precise, personalized recommendations. The system can determine whether a particular garment will complement an individual's natural coloring before purchase, potentially saving consumers from costly wardrobe mistakes.

"We've essentially put a professional color consultant in every user's pocket," explains Janeczko. "Whether you're shopping in stores or evaluating items in your current wardrobe, COLYR provides immediate, objective feedback about which colors work best for you."

The COLYR system has already garnered attention from fashion industry professionals and style consultants who appreciate its scientific approach. Early users report increased confidence in their clothing choices and significant time savings while shopping.

Style for Substance, founded in 2019, is dedicated to revolutionizing how individuals approach personal style through the application of color science. The company's mission is to help everyone build a wardrobe that truly complements their natural coloring, eliminating the uncertainty traditionally associated with color choices.

The complete COLYR kit includes the NIX Mini 3 Color Sensor, educational guide, secure lanyard, charging cable, mini tote, Post-it notepad, and a one-month trial of the COLYR app. The system is now available for purchase at findmycolors.com.

About Style for Substance

Style for Substance is a technology company at the intersection of fashion and color science. Founded by Susan Janeczko, the company develops innovative solutions that make professional color analysis accessible to everyone. Their flagship product, COLYR, represents a breakthrough in personal color analysis, combining advanced color measurement technology with user-friendly software to help individuals make confident style decisions.

For more information about COLYR and Style for Substance, visit www.findmycolors.com or contact susan@colorbyyournumbers.com.

Introducing COLYR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.