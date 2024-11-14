Attorney Bulletin: Automated civil case initiation to expand next week to nine new counties
14 November 2024
- Boone County
- Chariton County
- Greene County
- Jasper County
- Phelps County
- Pike County
- St. Charles County
- St. Clair County
- St. Francois County
The biggest impact of the Auto Create Case will be the elimination of the eFiling System’s processing queue.
Attorneys could file cases at nearly any time, night or day. Until now, those cases would stay in a queue until local court staff could manually create new cases and accept the filings during regular business hours. With Auto Create Case, the system will automatically create a new case, accept the petition, assign a case number and allow the attorney to continue filing additional documents in the case.
Feedback from the St. Louis County pilot is that attorneys should carefully review their filings before submitting them. While attorneys have appreciated the speed at which their new cases have appeared, some have misfiled cases in the wrong division or forgotten to attach their petition, resulting in increased dismissals.
Of particular note for attorneys:
- Nothing new will be required. Continue using the eFiling System to file new cases.
- Once you click to “submit” the new filing, it will be accepted as filed automatically.
- Please note: this means you cannot recall your filing and cannot ask local court clerk staff to “hold” a filing. Do not “submit” without being sure you are filing what you need to file in the correct division.
- Auto Create Case will apply only to initial filings in certain civil case types. It will not apply to subsequent filings.
