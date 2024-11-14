Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,613 in the last 365 days.

Acutus Medical Reports Third Quarter and Year-To-Date 2024 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (OTC: AFIB) today reported results for the third quarter and year-to-date of 2024.

Recent Highlights:

  • Third quarter revenue from Continuing Operations of $5.3 million grew 156% year-over-year, from $2.1 million in the same quarter last year.

  • Operating income for continuing operations was $0.1 million, an improvement of 119% compared to the same period last year.

  • Recorded $2.4 million in gain on sale of business, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period last year.

  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $12.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenue from Continuing Operations was $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 156% compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis for continuing operations was 7% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to negative 53% for the same quarter last year. The improvement was driven by higher production volumes related to left-heart access manufacturing and reduced manufacturing overhead expenses.

Operating income for continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to Operating expenses of $0.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease in operating expenses from reduced discretionary spend under this new business model.

Net loss on continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and net loss per share was $0.03 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.8 million, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million and a net loss per share of $0.7 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.3 million for the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $12.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Loss on Discontinued Operations
Loss on discontinued operations was $4.8 million for third quarter of 2024, compared to $13.2 million for the same period last year.

Outlook
Due to the announced plan to realign resources to support the left-heart access distribution business and exit from the electrophysiology mapping and ablation businesses, the Company will no longer provide financial guidance.  

About Acutus
Acutus is focused on the production of left-heart access products under its distribution agreement with Medtronic, Inc. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words 'believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, successful completion of the Company’s restructuring plan, continued acceptance of the Company’s left-heart access products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of Medtronic to purchase the Company’s left-heart access products and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Chad Hollister
Acutus Medical, Inc.
investors@acutus.com

Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,595     $ 19,170  
Marketable securities, short-term         3,233  
Restricted cash, short-term         7,030  
Accounts receivable   9,970       11,353  
Inventory   4,191       4,278  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   403       678  
Current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3)         510  
Total current assets   27,159       46,252  
       
Property and equipment, net   736       825  
Right-of-use assets, net   2,647       3,189  
Other assets   94       94  
Non-current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3)   1,531       3,600  
Total assets $ 32,167     $ 53,960  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable   1,711       2,761  
Accrued liabilities   1,702       2,887  
Operating lease liabilities, short-term   897       718  
Long-term debt, current portion   7,084       1,864  
Warrant liability   302       409  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 3)   2,969       10,303  
Total current liabilities   14,665       18,942  
       
Operating lease liabilities, long-term   2,532       3,243  
Long-term debt   25,269       32,654  
Total liabilities   42,466       54,839  
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)      
       
Stockholders' deficit      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 6,666 shares of preferred stock, designated as Series A Common Equivalent Preferred Stock, are issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023          
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 260,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 29,912,305 and 29,313,667 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   30       29  
Additional paid-in capital   598,670       599,935  
Accumulated deficit   (608,118 )     (599,977 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (881 )     (866 )
Total stockholders' deficit   (10,299 )     (879 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 32,167     $ 53,960  
               


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
Revenue $ 5,266     $ 2,060     $ 13,027     $ 4,816  
Cost of products sold   4,894       3,150       13,019       7,835  
Gross profit (loss)   372       (1,090 )     8       (3,019 )
               
Operating expenses (income):              
Research and development         896             2,752  
Selling, general and administrative   2,318       2,354       7,880       9,502  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                     123  
Gain on sale of business   (2,435 )     (2,648 )     (8,096 )     (5,927 )
Total operating expenses (income)   (117 )     602       (216 )     6,450  
Gain (loss) from operations   489       (1,692 )     224       (9,469 )
               
Other income (expense):              
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (174 )     636       107       1,478  
Interest income   153       547       641       2,223  
Interest expense   (1,395 )     (1,409 )     (4,384 )     (4,110 )
Other revenue   111             187        
Total other expense, net   (1,305 )     (226 )     (3,449 )     (409 )
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes   (816 )     (1,918 )     (3,225 )     (9,878 )
Net loss from continuing operations   (816 )     (1,918 )     (3,225 )     (9,878 )
Discontinued operations:              
Loss from discontinued operations before taxes   (4,791 )     (11,244 )     (4,906 )     (37,945 )
Income tax expense - discontinued operations         75       10       75  
Net loss from discontinued operations   (4,791 )     (11,319 )     (4,916 )     (38,020 )
Net loss $ (5,607 )   $ (13,237 )   $ (8,141 )   $ (47,898 )
               
Other comprehensive loss              
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities         4             7  
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (15 )     (66 )     (15 )     (91 )
Comprehensive loss $ (5,622 )   $ (13,299 )   $ (8,156 )   $ (47,982 )
               
Net loss per share, basic and diluted:              
Loss from continuing operations $ (0.03 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.34 )
Loss from discontinued operations $ (0.16 )   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (1.31 )
Net loss per common share $ (0.19 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (1.65 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   29,799,241       29,262,768       29,768,208       29,024,353  
                               


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (8,141 )   $ (47,898 )
Less: Loss from discontinued operations   4,916       38,020  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation expense   235       384  
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense   459       1,272  
Accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net   (28 )     (1,318 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   460       325  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets   542       513  
Gain on sale of business, net   (8,096 )     (5,927 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (107 )     (1,478 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment          
Change in fair value of contingent consideration         123  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (3,499 )     3,247  
Inventory   87       11,567  
Employer retention credit receivable         4,703  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   286       2,010  
Accounts payable   (1,050 )     (3,020 )
Accrued liabilities   (1,442 )     (8,043 )
Operating lease liabilities   (532 )     (253 )
Other long-term liabilities         20  
Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations   (15,910 )     (5,753 )
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations   (11,692 )     (39,352 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (27,602 )     (45,105 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Proceeds from sale of business   13,235       17,000  
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities         (38,521 )
Sales of available-for-sale marketable securities   500        
Maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities   2,750       70,250  
Purchases of property and equipment   (148 )     (1,187 )
Net cash provided by investing activities - continuing operations   16,337       47,542  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations   339       (207 )
Net cash provided by investing activities   16,676       47,335  
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayment of debt   (2,625 )      
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options         4  
Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes         (35 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan         25  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations   (2,625 )     (1,929 )
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations   (41 )     (240 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,666 )     (2,169 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (13 )     (294 )
       
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (13,605 )     (233 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period   26,200       31,348  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period $ 12,595     $ 31,115  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest   3,394       3,731  
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:      
Accounts receivable from sale of business $ 4,478     $ 6,111  
Change in unrealized (gain) on marketable securities $     $ (7 )
Change in unpaid purchases of property and equipment $     $ 35  
               

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Acutus Medical Reports Third Quarter and Year-To-Date 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more