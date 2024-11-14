Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

FLOYD, Va. and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: SLBK) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank (the “Bank”) – announced its results of operations for the third quarter of 2024.

As previously announced, the Company acquired Johnson County Bank (“JCB”) on September 1, 2024, with the Company as the surviving corporation. For accounting purposes, the Company is considered the acquiror and JCB is considered the acquiree in the transaction. As such, all information contained herein as of and for periods prior to September 1, 2024 reflects the operations of the Company prior to the merger.

The Company recorded net income of $1.1 million, or $0.19 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, for the second quarter of 2024 and net income of $2.1 million, or $0.37 per share, for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $4.9 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $1.35 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter 2024 earnings represented an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 0.37% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 4.82%, compared to 0.81% and 10.66%, respectively, for the same period last year. Excluding merger related expenses of $1.1 million relating to the acquisition of Johnson County Bank, net income would have been $2.0 million, or $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2024. This would represent an annualized ROAA and ROAE of 0.70% and 9.06%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024. Upon completion of our acquisition of Johnson County Bank, the Company also recorded a provision for credit losses of $813 thousand as required under the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology in accordance with accounting guidelines.

President and CEO Blake Edwards stated, “The third quarter was marked by several positive achievements. Earnings were strong, especially when adjusted for direct merger-related costs and additional loan loss provisions. During the quarter our loan growth excluding the JCB loans acquired was $32.5 million, which is an annualized rate of 15.57%. Our net interest income increased in both the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, while our net interest margin increased to 3.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net income also increased from the second to the third quarter when adjusted for nonrecurring, merger-related costs.”

Edwards continued, “We successfully completed the acquisition of Johnson County Bank during the third quarter of 2024 and recently completed the core systems conversion with the goal of having full integration accomplished by year-end. This is an exciting chapter in the history of our bank, and we are excited to bring our commitment to excellence and dedication to the businesses and people of Johnson County, Tennessee. We look forward to creating a positive impact in Tennessee while continuing to offer an unmatched customer experience in our existing markets. I believe we remain well positioned for growth and success in the future and know that our employees will continue to deliver on our brand promise of being “Always our Best” for our customers each and every day.”

Highlights

In connection with the acquisition of JCB, effective September 1, 2024, the Company acquired $154.1 million in assets at fair value, including $87.2 million in loans. The Company also assumed $133.8 million of liabilities at fair value, including $125.3 million of total deposits with a core deposit intangible asset recorded of $3.4 million, and goodwill of $4.6 million

Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.19 per share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.78% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.72% in the second quarter of 2024, and 3.66% in the third quarter of 2023.

Total assets increased $160.7 million, or 15.36%, to $1.21 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.05 billion at December 31, 2023.

Net loans were $945.3 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $134.3 million, or 16.57%, when compared to $811.0 million at December 31, 2023. Excluding the $87.2 million in loans acquired as part of the JCB merger, loans increased by $48.1 million, or 5.90%, for the first nine months of 2024.

Total deposits were $1.09 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $157.2 million, or 16.92%, from $928.7 million at December 31, 2023. Excluding the $125.3 million of total deposits acquired as part of the JCB merger, total deposits increased by $31.8 million, or 3.43%, for the first nine months of 2024.

During the quarter, the Company incurred $1.1 million in merger related expenses related to the acquisition of JCB. Excluding these merger related expenses, net income would have been $2.0 million, or $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2024.



Third Quarter, First Nine Months of 2024 Income Statement Review

Net interest income after provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 was $9.2 million compared to $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Total interest income was $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $2.7 million, or 24.89%, in comparison to the third quarter of 2023. Interest income on loans increased in the quarterly comparison by $2.6 million, primarily due to organic loan growth of $87.7 million from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024, as well as interest rate increases during the same time period. Management anticipates that this loan growth, in addition to higher rates in the current year, will continue to have a positive impact on both earning assets and loan yields. Interest expense on deposits increased by $1.5 million in the quarterly comparison as a result of rate increases on deposit offerings, especially on time deposits due to deposit competition and a migration from lower cost deposits to time deposits. Management anticipates that interest expense on deposits will increase in the near term as competitive pressures for deposits may result in continued increases in rates on deposit offerings, especially on time deposits. Interest on borrowings increased by $24 thousand, primarily due to short-term FHLB advances to fund loan growth.

For the first nine months of 2024, net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses was $27.0 million compared to $26.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. Interest income increased by $6.5 million, primarily due to an increase of $6.4 million in interest income on loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year. As previously discussed, this is a reflection of the increased competitive pressures for deposits. Interest on borrowings increased by $387 thousand in the nine-month comparison, due to short-term borrowings to help fund loan growth.

Third quarter 2024 and 2023 noninterest income was comparable at $1.9 million for both quarters. Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $69 thousand related to life insurance income, and a gain of $197 thousand on the sale leaseback of a branch location was recorded in other income for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding these items, noninterest income increased by $200 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in service charges and fees of $80 thousand and an increase of $71 thousand in mortgage origination fees as mortgage origination volume increased compared to the year ago period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, noninterest income was comparable at $5.2 million for both periods. Included in noninterest income for the first nine months of 2024 was $221 thousand from life insurance contracts and a net realized security loss of $141 thousand. The net security loss resulted from the recognition of unamortized premiums on a called bond. Included in noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was income of $129 thousand related to loan hedge fees from a correspondent bank that was recorded in other income, the $197 thousand gain on the sale leaseback discussed above, $69 thousand from life insurance contracts and security losses of $16 thousand. Excluding these items noninterest income increased by $308 thousand for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023, primarily as a result on an increase in service charges and fees of $239 thousand and an increase of $20 thousand in mortgage origination fees.



Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2024 was $9.6 million compared with $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.7 million, or 21.80%. There was an increase in salary and benefit costs of $170 thousand due to personnel additions and routine salary adjustments, as well as increased benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $24 thousand and data processing increased by $138 thousand in the quarterly comparisons primarily due to branch expansion costs. Also included in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million in merger related expenses related to the acquisition of Johnson County Bank.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, total noninterest expenses increased by $3.4 million compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to employee costs and branch costs associated with branch expansion discussed above. Salary and benefit cost increased by $577 thousand. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $470 thousand, and data processing increased by $458 thousand from the first nine months of 2023 to 2024. Merger related expenses related to the acquisition of Johnson County Bank were $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Net income before taxes decreased by $1.1 million in the quarterly comparison causing a decrease in income tax expense of $134 thousand. In the nine-month comparison, net income before taxes decreased by $3.1 million, resulting in a decrease in income tax expense of $459 thousand.

Balance Sheet Review

As a result of the JCB merger total assets increased in the third quarter of 2024 by $142.1 million, or 13.35%, to $1.21 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.06 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased by $160.7 million, or 15.36%, from $1.05 billion at December 31, 2023. Total assets increased by $189.4 million, or 18.62%, when compared to $1.02 billion at September 30, 2023.

Total loans increased during the third quarter by $119.5 million, or 14.34%, to $953.1 million at September 30, 2024 from $833.6 million at June 30, 2024, and increased by $135.4 million, or 16.56%, compared to $817.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total loans increased by $155.3 million, or 19.47%, when compared to $797.8 million at September 30, 2023. Excluding the $87.2 million in loans acquired as part of the JCB merger, core loan growth was $32.5 million during the third quarter of 2024, which is an annualized rate of 15.57%.

Asset quality has remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.18% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.21% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses remained comparable at approximately 0.82% of total loans as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Investment securities increased by $3.2 million during the third quarter to $123.9 million at September 30, 2024 from $120.7 million at June 30, 2024, and decreased by $3.5 million from $127.4 million at December 31, 2023. Investment securities increased by $2.1 million, when compared to $121.8 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in the second quarter of 2024 was the result of $2.1 million in paydowns, and an decrease in unrealized losses of $5.4 million as a result of the decrease in interest rates during the quarter.

Total deposits increased in the third quarter of 2024 by $137.8 million, or 14.53%, to $1.09 billion at September 30, 2024 from $948.1 million at June 30, 2024, and increased $157.2 million, or 16.92%, compared to $928.7 million at December 31, 2023. When compared to $908.1 million at September 30, 2023, total deposits increased by $177.8 million, or 19.58%.

Excluding the $125.3 million of total deposits acquired as part of the JCB merger, total deposits increased by $12.5 million, or 1.32%, during the quarter. Excluding the deposits acquired in the JCB merger, noninterest bearing deposits increased by $10.7 million and interest-bearing deposits increased by $1.8 million during the quarter. Excluding the deposits acquired in the JCB merger, lower cost interest bearing deposits decreased by $5.9 million during the quarter, and time deposits increased by $7.7 million, as customers continue to look for higher returns on their deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $4.1 million, or 4.87% to $88.6 million at September 30, 2024, from $84.5 million three months earlier, and increased $5.7 million, or 6.93%, from $82.9 million at December 31, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity increased by $14.0 million, or 18.74%, when compared to $74.6 million at September 30, 2023. The change during the quarter was due to earnings of $1.1 million, $4.3 million in other comprehensive gains, and dividends paid of $1.3 million during the quarter.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended. These include statements as to expectations regarding future financial performance and any other statements regarding future results or expectations. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," or "project" or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates; general economic and financial market conditions; the effect of changes in banking, tax and other laws and regulations and interpretations or guidance thereunder; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company’s market area; the implementation of new technologies; the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; disruptions to customer and employee relationships and business operations caused by the Johnson County Bank acquisition; the ability to implement integration plans associated with the acquisition, which integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ability to achieve the cost savings and synergies contemplated by the acquisition within the expected timeframe, or at all; and other factors identified in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and, the Company’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information contact:

Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811

Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

(See Attached Financial Statements for quarter ending September 30, 2024)

Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2024; June 30, 2024; December 31, 2023; September 30, 2023 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 27,862 $ 17,983 $ 16,811 $ 16,245 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 6,766 12,071 4,808 1,449 Federal funds sold 536 402 474 221 Investment securities available for sale 123,906 120,694 127,389 121,753 Restricted equity securities 4,235 3,372 3,338 3,338 Loans 953,122 833,614 817,704 797,761 Allowance for credit losses (7,787 ) (6,870 ) (6,739 ) (6,695 ) Net loans 945,335 826,744 810,965 791,066 Cash value of life insurance 26,558 22,697 22,909 22,770 Other real estate owned 140 - - - Properties and equipment, net 33,741 31,932 31,183 30,951 Accrued interest receivable 3,810 3,676 3,463 3,203 Core deposit intangible 4,031 758 917 997 Goodwill 7,900 3,257 3,257 3,257 Deferred tax assets, net 5,125 5,285 5,046 6,796 Other assets 16,555 15,557 15,283 15,062 Total assets $ 1,206,500 $ 1,064,428 $ 1,045,843 $ 1,017,108 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 340,340 $ 296,880 $ 305,115 $ 299,628 Interest-bearing 745,567 651,227 623,627 608,439 Total deposits 1,085,907 948,107 928,742 908,067 Borrowings 25,000 25,000 27,500 27,500 Accrued interest payable 979 655 531 420 Other liabilities 5,991 6,157 6,188 6,485 Total liabilities 1,117,877 979,919 962,961 942,472 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock and surplus 33,283 33,213 33,356 33,366 Retained earnings 71,212 71,452 68,866 66,711 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,872 ) (20,156 ) (19,340 ) (25,441 ) Total stockholders’ equity 88,623 84,509 82,882 74,636 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,206,500 $ 1,064,428 $ 1,045,843 $ 1,017,108 Book value per share $ 15.72 $ 15.01 $ 14.84 $ 13.36 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 13.60 $ 14.30 $ 14.09 $ 12.60 Asset Quality Indicators Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.18 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.84 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 453.00 % 430.72 % 389.31 % 365.25 %

(1) Tangible book value is a Non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding, that the Company believes is a meaningful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 12,759 $ 11,527 $ 10,193 $ 35,433 $ 29,034 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 150 84 24 298 211 Federal funds sold 25 4 2 33 26 Interest on securities 737 708 739 2,179 2,281 Dividends 41 77 21 155 88 13,712 12,400 10,979 38,098 31,640 Interest expense Deposits 3,407 2,960 1,902 9,049 4,257 Interest on borrowings 374 337 350 1,148 761 3,781 3,297 2,252 10,197 5,018 Net interest income 9,931 9,103 8,727 27,901 26,622 Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses 738 71 182 902 (119 ) Net interest income after Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 9,193 9,032 8,545 26,999 26,741 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 598 544 564 1,693 1,606 Other service charges and fees 940 909 894 2,698 2,546 Net realized gains on securities - - - (141 ) (16 ) Mortgage origination fees 108 46 37 209 189 Increase in cash value of life insurance 161 151 146 458 438 Life insurance income - 3 69 221 69 Other income 44 17 207 82 379 1,851 1,670 1,917 5,220 5,211 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,525 4,348 4,355 13,194 12,617 Occupancy and equipment 1,387 1,393 1,363 4,191 3,721 Data processing expense 744 686 606 2,079 1,621 FDIC Assessments 153 144 150 441 445 Advertising 256 240 227 713 549 Bank franchise tax 132 99 105 330 315 Director fees 52 68 60 178 199 Professional fees 188 171 151 580 528 Telephone expense 117 129 144 353 401 Core deposit intangible amortization 107 79 79 266 289 Merger related expenses 1,143 357 - 1,500 - Other expense 821 668 662 2,158 1,949 9,625 8,382 7,902 25,983 22,634 Net income before income taxes 1,419 2,320 2,560 6,236 9,318 Income tax expense 362 506 496 1,314 1,773 Net income $ 1,057 $ 1,814 $ 2,064 $ 4,922 $ 7,545 Net income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.89 $ 1.35 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,553,579 5,553,579 5,571,454 5,557,229 5,585,914 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23 $ 0.00 $ 0.21 $ 0.46 $ 0.42

Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and understanding the Company’s financial condition, capital position and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this document includes tangible book value per share, and the following items adjusted for merger related expenses: return on average assets, return on average equity, and net income per share. For periods that are shorter than twelve months, the Company annualizes net income for the return on average assets and the return on average equity. The following tables present calculations underlying non-GAAP financial measures.

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 88,623 $ 84,509 $ 82,882 $ 74,636 Less: Goodwill (7,900 ) (3,257 ) (3,257 ) (3,257 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (4,031 ) (758 ) (917 ) (997 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 76,692 $ 80,494 $ 78,708 $ 70,382 Common stock shares outstanding 5,639,204 5,629,204 5,584,204 5,587,704 Tangible book value per share $ 13.60 $ 14.30 $ 14.09 $ 12.60





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Annualized Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 1,057 $ 1,814 $ 2,064 $ 4,922 $ 7,545 Add: Items not annualized Merger related expenses 1,143 357 - 1,500 - Tax effect of merger related expenses (212 ) (11 ) - (223 ) - Total non-annualized items 931 346 2,064 1,277 - Adjusted net income $ 1,988 $ 2,160 $ 2,064 $ 6,199 $ 7,545 Adjusted net income, annualized for ratio calculation (non-GAAP) $ 7,909 $ 8,687 $ 8,189 $ 8,280 $ 10,088 Net income, annualized for ratio calculation $ 4,205 $ 7,296 $ 8,189 $ 6,575 $ 10,088 Average total assets $ 1,123,844 $ 1,053,049 $ 1,012,594 $ 1,074,644 $ 1,006,656 Average total equity $ 87,292 $ 82,823 $ 76,806 $ 84,377 $ 76,101 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,553,579 5,553,579 5,571,454 5,557,229 5,585,914 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.37 % 0.69 % 0.81 % 0.61 % 1.00 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.70 % 0.82 % 0.81 % 0.77 % 1.00 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.82 % 8.81 % 10.66 % 7.79 % 13.26 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 9.06 % 10.49 % 10.66 % 9.81 % 13.26 % Net income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.89 $ 1.35 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 1.12 $ 1.35

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.