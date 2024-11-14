Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Austin, TX, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Our third quarter was the last quarter we significantly focused on paying down debt and liabilities given the soft macro economy and the overhang of the election. Starting in October this year, we transitioned from cleaning up the balance sheet to focusing on increasing top line growth. As we stated in our press release yesterday, we partnered with VAYNERCOMMERCE to drive digital revenue, which we announced is already working”.

“This was the first step in a multi-step growth strategy, coupled with the launch of AVO. New initiatives include investing in other digital channels and platforms, content creation, influencer partnerships, and monthly limited-edition capsules of online only products with special pricing, fabrics and designs. ”

“In addition to this, the Company will also benefit by an increase of over $4.5 million in earnings associated with amortized non-cash expenses concluding at the end of 2024 plus a Sundry wholesale price increase,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

Results for the Third Quarter

Net revenues were $2.4 million compared to $3.3 million a year ago The majority of the decline in revenue is associated with the Company dropping its largest wholesale account due to single-digit gross margins before the required additional expenses to manage the account. This account was net negative in cash contribution. So while we lost revenue, we increased profitability Net revenues were negatively impacted by limited digital advertising spend, which resulted in low e-commerce revenue

Gross profit margins were 46.0% compared to 52.3% a year ago The biggest factor in the decline is the fixed costs associated with gross margins including warehouse rent and labor expenses, pattern makers and sewers expenses and some design members expenses Gross profit margins were negatively impacted by lower digital revenue associated with limited digital advertising revenue in the quarter Gross profit was $1.1 million compared to $1.7 million a year ago

G&A expenses decreased $1.3 million to $2.4 million compared to $3.7 million a year ago G&A included $1.6 million in non-cash expenses G&A expenses declined sequentially by over $500,000 from Q2 2024

Sales & Marketing expenses were $655,000 compared to $1.2 million a year ago Sales and marketing expenses ratio was 26.9% compared to 35.3% a year ago The majority of the sales and marketing expense was the marketing team We have outsourced our sales and marketing to VAYNERCOMMERCE

Net loss was $3.5 million compared to a net loss of $5.4 million a year ago, which includes $1.6M in non-cash expenses Starting in Q1 next year, interest expenses will decline to $105,000 a quarter due to the completion of the amortization at year end This amortization change in our interest expense will result in a benefit of approximately $3.1 million to our net earnings in fiscal 2025

Net loss per diluted share was $1.63 per diluted share compared to a net loss per diluted share of $14.55 a year ago



Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-545-0523 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 288336 or referencing Digital Brands or via the web by using the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3044/51655

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG’s plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG’s operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG’s customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG’s response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG’s ability to implement its business strategy; DBG’s ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG’s and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG’s facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG’s ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG’s manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG’s suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG’s ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG’s management; DBG’s ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG’s financial results is included from time to time in DBG’s public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September, 30 September, 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 2,440,801 $ 3,257,332 $ 9,413,457 $ 12,127,135 Cost of net revenues 1,319,214 1,554,044 5,012,457 6,094,532 Gross profit 1,121,587 1,703,288 4,401,000 6,032,603 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,429,040 3,735,527 6,347,460 12,115,590 Sales and marketing 655,833 1,151,377 1,979,173 3,188,054 Distribution 180,879 238,546 745,412 750,945 Impairment of intangible assets 600,000 - 600,000 - Change in fair value of contingent considerartion - - - (10,698,475 ) Total operating expenses 3,865,752 5,125,450 9,672,045 5,356,114 Income (loss) from operations (2,744,165 ) (3,422,162 ) (5,271,045 ) 676,489 Other income (expense): Interest expense (742,557 ) (1,956,080 ) (2,487,172 ) (4,907,567 ) Other non-operating income (expenses) (54,515 ) (57,752 ) 22,765 (734,501 ) Total other income (expense), net (797,072 ) (2,013,832 ) (2,464,407 ) (5,642,068 ) Income tax benefit (provision) - - - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations (3,541,237 ) (5,435,994 ) (7,735,452 ) (4,965,579 ) (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - (1,562,503 ) Net income (loss) $ (3,541,237 ) $ (5,435,994 ) $ (7,735,452 ) $ (6,528,082 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 2,171,823 373,498 2,061,252 283,678 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (1.63 ) $ (14.55 ) $ (3.75 ) $ (17.50 )



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,735,452 ) $ (6,528,082 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,057,638 2,485,166 Amortization of loan discount and fees 2,220,549 1,956,355 Impairment of intangible assets 600,000 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 689,100 Loss on disposition of bussiness - 1,523,940 Stock-based compensation 169,262 308,511 Shares issued for services 312,634 1,656,417 Change in credit reserve (151,611 ) 354,282 Change in fair value of contigent consideration - (10,698,475 ) Discontinued operation - 7,666 Non-cash lease expense 817,077 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (201,501 ) 153,479 Due from factor 51,153 72,220 Inventory (190,918 ) 514,955 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (76,637 ) (366,615 ) Accounts payable (1,287,018 ) 182,242 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 477,945 1,088,763 Deferred revenue - (183,782 ) Accrued interest payable 106,701 326,219 Due to related parties 26,909 Lease liabilities (490,000 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (3,293,269 ) (6,457,639 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash disposed - (18,192 ) Purchase of property, equipment and software (23,801 ) (27,855 ) Deposits (77,280 ) 87,378 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (101,081 ) 41,331 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments from related party advances (218,967 ) Advances from factor - 154,073 Issuance of loans and note payable 790,977 5,799,989 Repayments of convertible notes and loan payable (2,484,248 ) (8,840,092 ) Insurance for common stock for cash 5,356,194 - Exercise of Warrants - 1,167,566 Issuance of common stock in public offering - 10,000,003 Offering costs - (1,854,622 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,662,923 6,207,950 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 268,573 (208,357 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,773 1,275,616 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 289,346 $ 1,067,259



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 289,346 $ 20,773 Accounts receivable, net 276,334 74,833 Due from factor, net 438,269 337,811 Inventory 5,040,518 4,849,600 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 353,307 276,670 Total current assets 6,397,774 5,559,687 Property, equipment and software, net 79,310 55,509 Goodwill 8,973,501 8,973,501 Intangible assets, net 7,324,579 9,982,217 Deposits 152,711 75,431 Right of use asset 365,246 689,688 Total assets $ 23,293,121 $ 25,336,033 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,251,884 $ 7,538,902 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,236,437 4,758,492 Due to related parties 426,921 400,012 Convertible note payable, net 100,000 100,000 Accrued interest payable 2,053,102 1,996,753 Loan payable, current 2,743,508 2,325,842 Promissory note payable, net 4,730,740 4,884,592 Right of use liability, current portion 899,726 1,210,814 Total current liabilities 22,442,318 23,215,407 Loan payable 150,000 150,000 Right of use liability, non current portion 313,723 - Deferred tax liability 368,034 368,034 Total liabilities 23,274,075 23,733,441 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,300 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and outstanding as of both Septemebr 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1 1 Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1,643 and 4,786 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 3,769,859 and 1,114,359 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 373 110 Additional paid-in capital 121,748,573 115,596,929 Accumulated deficit (121,729,902 ) (113,994,449 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,046 1,602,592 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,293,121 $ 25,336,033



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

Phone: (800) 593-1047

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrandsgroup.co

https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.