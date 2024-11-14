nCino Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, will report financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2024, after the market close on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Event: nCino’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website following the call.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT

Harrison Masters

nCino

+1 910.734.7743

Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Natalia Moose

nCino

natalia.moose@ncino.com

