Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,611 in the last 365 days.

FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Frontline plc (the “Company”) announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 12, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy and attached to this press release.

November 14, 2024
Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachments


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more