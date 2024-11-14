FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Frontline plc (the “Company”) announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 12, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy and attached to this press release.

November 14, 2024

Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.