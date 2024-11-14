Gov. Evers and First Lady Invite Military Families to Share Ornaments for 2024 Tribute to Our Troops Tree at Executive Residence

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers invite the public to contribute ornaments for this year’s “Tribute to Our Troops” holiday tree at the Executive Residence.

“The ‘Tribute to Our Troops’ tree is a tradition Kathy and I have been glad to continue these last six years as part of our annual holiday celebrations at the Wisconsin Executive Residence,” said Gov. Evers. “Especially over the holiday season, we should honor the incredible contributions of our state’s veteran and military communities, and thanks to the creativity and care of the folks and families who send in an ornament honoring their loved ones and military heroes, I know that this year will be another success.”

The Tribute to Our Troops Tree tradition began in 2005 and honors Wisconsin service members who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Ornaments can be sent in honor of Wisconsin service members, past and present, in Wisconsin and abroad. The invitation is open to families of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard members. All ornaments are welcome and can be personalized to honor fallen service members, those who are deployed overseas this holiday season, and all who wear the uniforms of the nation’s armed forces. Please note that ornaments will not be returned to senders.

To be included as part of this year’s “Tribute to Our Troops” tree, ornaments must be received no later than Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at:

SFC Liam Walsh

6001 Manufacturers Dr.

Madison, WI 53704

The ornaments will be displayed at the Executive Residence throughout the month of December. The ornaments and the “Tribute to Our Troops” tree can be viewed as part of the residence’s holiday tours. As space is limited, individuals interested in a tour must pre-register at https://www.wisconsinexecutiveresidence.com/. Residence tours will be available during the following dates and times:

