Over $10.8 Million in FEMA Funds Revitalize Potable Water Systems in Rural Communities

One of the projects considers the construction of a potable water distribution network and meters in the Villa Esperanza community of Toa Alta. Villa Esperanza is a vulnerable community that was severely damaged by Hurricane María.

“The needs for essential services vary in all communities and our commitment is to contribute to a reconstruction that addresses them. In the case of Villa Esperanza, the agency allocated funds for a renovated stormwater system that will help improve the quality of life and health of its residents,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

Over $2.6 million from the agency are destined to install the water distribution network in this community. This includes piping, infrastructure to place water meters, 12 water hydrants, valves, vents, pressure gauges and a reinforced concrete box with a heavy traffic resistant lid.

FEMA also allocated nearly $7.6 million to repair rainwater infrastructure in the communities of Bayaney, Aibonito and Manantiales in the municipality of Hatillo. The work includes the replacement of pipes and the installation of about 1,160 meters of rainwater pipes in the Manantiales community; about 1,200 meters in the Aibonito community; and about 1,700 meters in the Bayaney neighborhood.

According to Rolando Vega Ocasio, from PRASA’s Northern Region Project Management Office, the Bayaney neighborhood project will benefit over 1,700 families in Hatillo. Deteriorated pipes will be replaced here to address constant breakages and extend their lifetime; and the diameter of the pipe will be increased to ensure better pressure.

Moreover, the Negros neighborhood filter plant in Corozal received an obligation of over $642,000 to replace the security fence. These works are part of the reconstruction that recently began for this project.

This plant, which processes some 2.5 million gallons per day, is supplied by Manatí’s Grande River Dam and provides water to rural sectors in Corozal, such as Padilla, Dos Bocas, Negros, Maná, Palmarito, Cuchillas, Palmarejo, Palos Blancos and Cibuco; the Lomas sector in Naranjito; and Candelaria, Mavillas and Cieneguetas in Vega Alta. Vega Ocasio said that nearly 6,000 families will benefit from this project.

According to the PRASA official, the improvements to the Negros neighborhood plant are aimed at providing a resilient, safe and reliable system for the distribution of drinking water to the communities served by this plant.

“With the proposed improvements, a constant distribution is increased, the health of the population served is protected (both for the quality of the product and for the substitution of chlorine gas to liquid chlorine) and the quality of the water body that receives the plant’s discharges is improved, since discharges are reduced,” Vega Ocasio added.

For his part, the executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, said that “these funds allocated by FEMA will allow us to rebuild the infrastructure of the water and sewer system, and mitigate future risks, strengthening this vital infrastructure in the daily lives of citizens, and which impacts the socioeconomic development of our people. Currently, PRASA leads the reconstruction of 111 projects that are in the construction phase with investments estimated at $1.9 billion. At COR3 we will continue working as a team to complete these works.”

FEMA has allocated over $34.2 billion for more than 11,000 projects following Hurricane María. Of this amount, over $4.2 billion are earmarked for 93 permanent work projects under the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority.

For more information about Puerto Rico's recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339, fema.gov/disaster/4473 and recovery.pr.