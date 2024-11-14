DEQ Provides Funding for Projects to Reduce Flood Risks in North Carolina Communities

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Flood Resiliency Blueprint is working with the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF) to implement flood reduction and floodplain protection projects. DEQ is allocating over $9 million to 15 NCLWF projects that will provide an estimated 465 acre-feet of flood water retention, or 152 million gallons, during flood events.

This partnership allows the Flood Resiliency Blueprint to quickly fund effective projects through an existing grant program with a proven track record of project implementation and long-term sustainability. In addition, the Flood Resiliency Blueprint is in the process of developing similar partnerships with other state agencies, focused on a wide range of flood resiliency projects.

“These grants will help us continue to address the adverse effects of climate change and severe weather events,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “This new strategic partnership will benefit flood-prone communities across North Carolina.”

As directed by the North Carolina General Assembly, DEQ is administering $96 million in funding for projects to address flooding in the following river basins: Cape Fear, French Broad, Lumber, Neuse, Tar-Pamlico and White Oak.

“Partnering with the Land and Water Fund allows DEQ to quickly fund much needed projects that will help reduce flooding in some of the most vulnerable communities in our state,” said DEQ Secretary Mary Penny Kelley. “This is part of the first round of many projects that DEQ will fund through the state’s Flood Resiliency Blueprint.”

“We are thrilled to partner with DEQ to expand the impact of our Flood Risk Reduction Grant Program,” said Ann Browning, chair of the NCLWF Flood Risk Reduction Committee. "With these additional funds, we are able to meet previously unmet needs on these projects and get funds on the ground quickly and efficiently.”

In 2021, the North Carolina General Assembly directed the DEQ Division of Mitigation Services to develop a statewide Flood Resiliency Blueprint. The Blueprint is intended to serve as the backbone of NC's flood resiliency planning and be based on the best available science, stakeholder engagement, and sound decision-making and result in actionable projects. The goal is to make North Carolina more resilient to flooding disasters, by limiting the extent and severity of flooding and by building systems that allow communities to recover more quickly and limit future risk. The Blueprint team is developing a decision support tool to help local governments, agencies, and non-governmental partners develop, evaluate, and prioritize resilience actions as well as plan and marshal funding to implement those priorities.