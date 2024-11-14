Reynolds and Reynolds Partners With Skaivision to Change the Automotive Retail Landscape

The collaboration between Reynolds and Skaivision aims to realize unprecedented levels of transparency and automation for the automotive dealership ecosystem.

DAYTON, Ohio and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company announced today investment in and collaboration with Skaivision, creators of the first smart space Computer Vision AI software for automotive dealerships. Reynolds recognizes a significant opportunity to help its customers become more efficient and profitable.

Skaivision helps automotive dealerships leverage video technology to identify and eliminate bottlenecks in the service department using artificial intelligence and strategically placed cameras. The AI technology also helps identify and source potential used vehicle inventory from customer visits to the service department.

For decades, Reynolds has focused on taking wasted time out of the service department – from cornerstone software like Service Price Guides and Technician Dispatching, to digital communication tools like Service Snap and eApproval, to vehicle tracking technology like RFID. These tools all increase technician productivity and upsell percentages and decrease customer wait times.

Skaivision adds to these efficiency gains by helping dealers eliminate the reliance on manual entry for vehicle tracking. AI technology analyzes video feeds to determine where a vehicle is, how long it has been sitting, and how long it should have been there. It then alerts the dealership of bottlenecks and issues.

With Spark AI, Reynolds unified AI data layer, the new efficiencies AI tools like Skaivision promise become reality. Rather than one more tool to manage, the unified AI data layer pulls everything together to function seamlessly and without intervention.

“We’re thrilled to invest in Skaivision. Their cutting-edge technology has the ability to help dealers get even more out of their service departments. Every tenth of an hour is billable, and Skaivision helps shine a light on dead bay time,” said Kasi Edwards, Reynolds executive vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development. “Additionally, we continue to work with them on exciting future integrations that we believe will create unprecedented opportunities for dealerships.”

“Our partnership with Reynolds is a huge step forward in automating process tracking and tedious data input,” said Skaivision CEO Mark Queen. “Imagine marrying the visual reality of dealership interactions with the software tasks. Very powerful in terms of time savings and transparency.”

The ability to manage a customer’s experience from the moment they arrive at the dealership is a tremendous benefit. Knowing how long a customer has been waiting, and then the AI taking the necessary steps to get things moving again, will be game changing.

Dealerships using Reynolds Retail Management System can now utilize Skaivision’s Cycle Time Analysis, License Plate Acquisition Offer, Critical Delay Alerts, and customer-facing wait time estimation.

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. (www.reyrey.com)

Skaivision was founded in 2022 by retail automotive software developers Mark Queen and Jason Fayling. Skaivision is the first Computer Vision AI process automation system to integrate with existing camera networks in automotive dealerships. The company offers an intuitive mobile application to increase commercial efficiency while delivering an expedited experience to consumers. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

