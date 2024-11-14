Drone Nerds Expands Enterprise Offerings with the Release of ideaForge’s New Q6V3 UAV for Public Safety

Discover ideaForge’s Next-Generation UAV Solution for Enhanced Public Safety Missions

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a leading provider of drone technology solutions, has expanded its enterprise portfolio with the addition of ideaForge’s brand-new Q6V3 UAV, specifically designed for public safety applications. This launch marks ideaForge’s latest advancement in UAV solutions, targeting critical operations and public safety missions.

ideaForge specializes in manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for high performance in defense, security, and battlefield management, particularly for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Its new Q6V3 UAV introduces cutting-edge technology built to meet the ever-growing demands of public safety agencies.

With an optimized maximum flight time of 50+ minutes, it is built to perform in critical environments, offering quick deploy packaging, dual EO/IR payload capabilities, and tool-free assembly. Its ultra-portable and low-maintenance design ensures that public safety teams can stay mission-ready around the clock, whether responding to emergencies, conducting surveillance, or managing disaster relief efforts.

The Q6 V3 is natively compatible with BlueFire Live!, an optional add-on that enables seamless live video streaming and payload control for multiple users right out of the box. With BlueFire Live!, the Q6 V3 can also integrate with Command & Control Centers using open standards and protocols, enhancing coordination and real-time decision-making capabilities.

“The Q6V3 represents a leap forward in UAV technology for public safety. With its advanced features and high portability, it gives first responders and security teams the tools they need to tackle challenges with greater precision and safety. We’re proud to bring this innovative solution to our customers,” says Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.

“Our focus has always been on developing next-generation UAV solutions that enhance operational efficiency. With the Q6V3, we’ve taken another step toward empowering public safety organizations with technology that provides unmatched reliability and performance for critical missions,” states Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge.

The new Q6V3 UAV is a rugged and versatile quadcopter designed to ensure success across a wide range of essential operations. From border security and surveillance to firefighting, mapping, and more, the Q6V3 offers unmatched reliability and performance in the field. Its adaptable design and advanced features make it an indispensable asset for public safety agencies, ensuring operational excellence in even the most demanding scenarios.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

About ideaForge: ideaForge is the pioneer and preeminent market leader in Indian unmanned aircraft systems (“UAS”). The company is backed by leading investors including Qualcomm, Infosys, Celesta Capital, Florintree, EXIM Bank, Infina Finance and other marquee institutional investors. It was ranked 5th globally in 2023 as a top dual-use (civil & military) drone manufacturer by Drone Industry Insights, the world’s leading drone market research and analytics company. ideaForge has the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an ideaForge manufactured drone taking off every 4 minutes for surveillance and mapping applications. ideaForge customers have completed over 5,50,000+ flights using ideaForge UAVs.

